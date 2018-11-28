6 MMA fighters’ tattoos and their hidden meanings

Mixed martial arts and the world of tattoos go together hand in hand, and we mean that quite literally. Some fighters have tremendous works of art and others leave an awful lot to be desired, but either way, fighters will be inking their body for many years to come.

From the biggest stars in the sport to a guy who you may not have even heard of, this is what the beauty of bizarre tattoos can do. Yes, we should be focusing on what they’re able to produce inside of the cage on a week to week basis, but sometimes it’s nice to take a step back and look at the lighter side of life.

This is an intense sport and we all know that to be true, and as such, we should be allowed to appreciate things like intriguing tattoos that may otherwise seem irrelevant.

Cody Garbrandt

While Cody Garbrandt’s UFC career has hit a few speedbumps courtesy of someone who will appear later on in this list, nobody can deny that the man has some world class tattoos. The former bantamweight king is covered from head to toe and yet he still has plenty of room left if he wants to add to his work in the future, although one piece that we found particularly intriguing was on his hand. Garbrandt has explained that the grenade represents the fact that he can unleash bombs with his hands when fighting, and we can’t wait to see him get back in there to prove it once again.

Conor McGregor

All of Conor McGregor’s tattoos are intriguing, because Conor McGregor is just an exceptionally interesting individual. Everything the Irishman does is analysed by the media and the fans, which is a result of his star power and the empire he seems to have created for himself. The tiger tattoo, in particular, is a more recent addition from just a few years ago, with Conor stating that it was an impulsive decision when he was in Venice – and that he got it because he believes the tiger is a courageous animal.

TJ Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw may be known for being a ‘snake’ to some MMA fans, but in terms of the bigger picture, Dillashaw is simply known as the UFC Bantamweight Champion. He fully embraced the snake moniker gifted to him by McGregor and eventually Garbrandt, getting a tattoo which showcases his ability to continue fighting back in the face of adversity.

Joe Riggs

Joe Riggs’ kids convinced him to get a new car, and that car was a Diesel VW Bug. Can you see where we’re going with this? Yes, Riggs got an odd looking Diesel tattoo that is seemingly dedicated to the car that he purchased – and we can’t quite decide whether we love the reasoning or hate it.

Dan Hardy

As explained by Hardy himself, Caput lupinum is a term used in the English legal system – with the latin term meaning “wolf’s head”. It refers to a person who is an outlaw which fits into Dan Hardy’s persona perfectly, although the real question is whether or not we’ll ever get to see the tattoo being shown off inside the Octagon with rumours running rampant over his potential return.

Robbie Lawler

You don’t mess with Robbie Lawler, regardless of whether or not he’s still the baddest welterweight on the planet. Of course, that title belongs to Tyron Woodley now, but Robbie certainly made the most of his time on top by adding a championship belt to his spartan tattoo. To say that this looks incredible would be, in truth, a dramatic understatement.