5 Championship level UFC fighters that would do great in the WWE

MMA and pro wrestling are, by definition, entities that are on two ends of the spectrum. One is, essentially, the hardest sport going around in the world. The other is scripted sports entertainment.

But yet, from Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey to Ken Shamrock and Dan Severn, the connection between the two has always been strong.

And increasingly with MMA – and the UFC for the sake of this piece – the pro wrestling references in the sport are becoming rather heavy. Many UFC fighters are increasingly employing pro wrestling shenanigans to make some noise and get noticed. Incidentally, some of them are top of the line championship level fighters.

And it’s worked for a number of them too – which brings me to this piece. Here are 5 really good UFC fighters that would fit into the WWE like fish in water.

Colby Covington

Colby Covington’s over the top, supremely prickly persona has catapulted him into public consciousness – a platform the American Top Team fighter has used to his advantage.

After he put on an impressive performance against Rafael Dos Anjos to win the interim UFC Welterweight Title, Covington is probably next in line for a mouthwatering Title unification clash with divisional kingpin and bitter rival Tyron Woodley.

But thanks to his cutting tongue and promo cutting ability, Covington would also be a natural fit in the WWE. After all, he’s already had practice at TNA.

Daniel Cormier

Probably the best fit for the WWE in the UFC ranks, there is really nothing UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier can’t do. He’s in talks with the WWE for a commentary role already anf he can definitely transition to an in-ring role because his base is wrestling.

Not to mention that he’s fantastic on the microphone.

Most importantly though, just like Ronda Rousey, DC is a true pro wrestling fan who knows the product and its history.

Conor McGregor

No brainer, right?

That promo that former two division UFC Champion Conor McGregor cut on Floyd Mayweather in the Toronto leg of their world press tour in 2017 is the best piece of unscripted promo cutting I’ve personally ever seen – MMA or pro wrestling. Perhaps CM Punk’s pipebomb promo is in that sphere too.

But the idea of seeing the Irishman in the WWE needs no selling. And he’ll probably earn himself a fat, fat paycheck while he’s at it too.

Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg, the scariest woman fighter on the planet, has been actively lobbying for a WWE cameo – to the point that she follows the product religiously and tweets the Superstars.

Cyborg is the UFC Featherweight Women’s Champion and a superstar in her own right too. And since we couldn’t see the Ronda vs Cyborg fight in MMA – why not make it happen in the WWE?

Among those in her corner is WWE legend Mick Foley, who has publicly expressed in the past that she should be given a shot by Vince.

Cain Velasquez

Although this may seem like a left field choice, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez regularly attends NXT events and has even trained at the WWE performance center.

Being a proud advocate of Mexican pride, Velasquez has always been a fan and supporter of the rich Luchador heritage in pro wrestling – and a segment involving him and Rey Mysterio isn’t out of the question at atll.