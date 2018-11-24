UFC |

Latest UFC News: Conor McGregor teases WWE foray, Chael Sonnen spits fire at Chuck Liddell and UFC Fighters celebrate Thanksgiving

Welcome to our latest UFC news and social media round up for 23 November 2018, and the holiday spirit is very much in the air as we compile a multitude of Thanksgiving wishes from UFC fighters.

Also in the news is a fiesty sort of exchange between Conor McGregor and the SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Beckly Lynch – which tapered down into the Notorious one teasing a WWE appearance.

And Chael Sonnen just sold us all on Chuck Liddell – Tito Ortiz 3 by absolutely burying the fight and the fighters.

Hopefully this ends with Conor McGregor punching Brock Lesnar in the face  in the WWE

Chael Sonnen just did more promotion for this fight in less than an hour that Oscar De La Hoya has done in months

Bink!

And Overeem makes another appearance – this time destroying kickboxing’s bad boy, Badr Hari

Amanda Nunes hard in training for Cris Cyborg…

If anyone deserves all the holiday cheer that comes with Thanksgiving, it’s that little one 🙂 

James Vick could have ended up in Thai prison…for not allowing himself to get extorted! Yikes.

Adesanya’s got jokes to go with his sick striking skills.

UFC Fighters celebrating Thanksgiving. Hope you had a fantastic time with your family too!

Happy Thanksgiving!!! @hypeordie @crystolemyheart

