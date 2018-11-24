Welcome to our latest UFC news and social media round up for 23 November 2018, and the holiday spirit is very much in the air as we compile a multitude of Thanksgiving wishes from UFC fighters.

Also in the news is a fiesty sort of exchange between Conor McGregor and the SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Beckly Lynch – which tapered down into the Notorious one teasing a WWE appearance.

And Chael Sonnen just sold us all on Chuck Liddell – Tito Ortiz 3 by absolutely burying the fight and the fighters.

Hopefully this ends with Conor McGregor punching Brock Lesnar in the face in the WWE

The Man channels no one. @TheNotoriousMMA & me are bonded as Irish brother & sister. But if I ever got within 2 miles of him I’d break that bond, and his arm, in three short seconds. 😂 I’d be too tempting; he’d completely understand too. Proper12 after.

Call me when you need Proper back up. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2018

Cheers, Conor. I’m carrying two divisions at the moment, but you know exactly how that is. I hear New York is nice in the spring, though. 🇮🇪 https://t.co/51VSVCCG28 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 22, 2018

Chael Sonnen just did more promotion for this fight in less than an hour that Oscar De La Hoya has done in months

Reading a lot about this upcoming fight. People are calling Chuck and Tito things like "mixed martial artist" and "good". Those people apparently don't own a dictionary. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 23, 2018

They just posted Chuck Liddell’s open work out. That’s the first time I’ve seen someone lose a shadow boxing match. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 23, 2018

Tito Ortiz HAS BEEN a world champion. Chuck Liddell HAS BEEN one of the most feared fighters in mixed martial arts. The most important fact I've mentioned here is that both are HAS BEENS. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 23, 2018

After this fight, when Chuck retires he’ll probably write his autobiography. When he does he'll have written more books than he's read. Look I'm not saying he's as dumb as dirt. I'm not. He's dumber. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 23, 2018

And Overeem makes another appearance – this time destroying kickboxing’s bad boy, Badr Hari

Amanda Nunes hard in training for Cris Cyborg…

If anyone deserves all the holiday cheer that comes with Thanksgiving, it’s that little one 🙂

Happy thanks giving from my family you yours. We are thankful to have this amazing little boy in our lives, along with all the amazing people that have shown us love and support through it all. pic.twitter.com/29gXTB8MPy — Ray Borg (@tazmexufc) November 22, 2018

James Vick could have ended up in Thai prison…for not allowing himself to get extorted! Yikes.

It's crazy how ppl act like Americans treat immigrants or foreigners bad in our country. I'm lucky I just didn't go to Jail over here in Thailand for cussing the police out for extorting me for money! Also alot of places here have separate lines for foreigners where you (1/3) — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) November 23, 2018

have to pay twice as much as thai's do as well. If we did that in the US every cry baby liberal would lose there shit saying how horrible of human beings we are. I like this country alot over here and the ppl are mostly all really friendly but we are definitely blessed as (2/3) — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) November 23, 2018

Americans to be born in the country we are so don't forget that! (3/3) — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) November 23, 2018

Adesanya’s got jokes to go with his sick striking skills.

UFC Fighters celebrating Thanksgiving. Hope you had a fantastic time with your family too!

My heart goes out to everyone that is missing someone a little more on the holidays than normal. — Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) November 22, 2018

How can I not celebrate this day. I’ve the most to be thankful for. It’s insane. Thank you all truly.

Thanksgiving day. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2018

Man I’m so thirsty and so hungry right now happy thanksgiving day folks. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2018

May the laughter be fierce, may your cup stay full, and may your feast be bountiful. #happythanksgiving pic.twitter.com/LWgO89qe0o — Carlos Condit (@CarlosCondit) November 23, 2018

Had fight the track today. This is how I spent my down time between all those 400’s. Thankful for the things and people that inspire me. Happy Thanksgiving to all y’all, now go eat!!!! 🦃🍁🍽 ❤️ #fightotthebone #ufc232 #teamalphacat #acz #alphacatzingano @rallywithme @ufc pic.twitter.com/YiZLJuDG6F — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) November 22, 2018

.@dc_mma everytime you get offered a rematch with me pic.twitter.com/ATTUhjdYRX — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) November 22, 2018

Happy #thanksgiving to my friends/fam in the US n #BayArea. My top 3 reasons to be thankful today: *Birth of my baby n watchin her grow too fast over 8months

*Celebrating 32yrs of mamas sacrifice

*The platform available due to success within the @ufc #Thanksgiving2018 #thanks pic.twitter.com/n7OdOHfqy2 — Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) November 22, 2018

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. I am most grateful for being together with my family and that they are still around. ❤️ — Roxanne Modafferi (@Roxyfighter) November 22, 2018

#Thanksgiving vibes gotta get ready for all this food pic.twitter.com/HBbGmXWJBp — John Dodson III (@JohnDodsonMMA) November 22, 2018

Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours from the Cormier Family! So much to be thankful for but nothing more than the health of these three. They are what I live for. Happy Thanksgiving DC #blessed #danielsdad #marquitasfather #salinashusband pic.twitter.com/aGlrXwNqHS — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 22, 2018

We can always find something to complain about, but we have health and life. So there’s so many things to be thankful for! Happy thanksgiving all, Enjoy !🦃 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 22, 2018