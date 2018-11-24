Valentina ‘The Bullet’ Shevchenko is in hard preparation for her UFC Flyweight Championship fight against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 on December 9.

As part of that preparation, a video of her getting in hard sparring rounds with current UFC Strawweight Champion ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas has surfaced on YouTube.

If you recall, Namajunas defeated Jedrzejczyk not one but twice in a row, and is the perfect person to have in Valentina’s camp leading up to the fight.

Even with all of the protective gear, it is apparent that the women are going hard in this sparring session. Both of them look sharp in what we can make out of the limited footage available, but Valentina looks especially on point.

Going up against Jedrzejczyk – who defended the UFC Strawweight Title five times – she needs to be. The 30 year old Shevchenko is 4-2 in the UFC, with both of her losses suffered at the hands of current UFC Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes.

Her fight against Jedrzejczyk for the vacant UFC Flyweight Championship that was taken off Nicco Montano, will be the co-main event on a card headlined by the highly anticipated UFC Featherweight Title fight between Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway and Brian ‘T-City’ Ortega.