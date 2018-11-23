Becky Lynch is probably the most riveting character going around in pro wrestling today, and despite being consigned to what she termed as ‘doctor jail’ after injuring herself on RAW a couple of weeks back, the Man hasn’t toned down the rhetoric one bit on social media.

An article drawing parallels between her character and that of the UFC megastar Conor McGregor was published on Forbes that she didn’t take too kindly to.

That led to a brief exchange between her and McGregor on Twitter, with the Irishman teasing that he’d be interested in a WWE cameo alongside her.

The Man channels no one. @TheNotoriousMMA & me are bonded as Irish brother & sister. But if I ever got within 2 miles of him I’d break that bond, and his arm, in three short seconds. 😂 I’d be too tempting; he’d completely understand too. Proper12 after.

https://t.co/GNAytrkJ7n — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 22, 2018

Call me when you need Proper back up. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2018

Cheers, Conor. I’m carrying two divisions at the moment, but you know exactly how that is. I hear New York is nice in the spring, though. 🇮🇪 https://t.co/51VSVCCG28 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 22, 2018

Read Also: 5 WWE Superstars who overcame rough childhoods

Could this Twitter exchange be a sign of things to come? With his incredible wit, ready tongue and considerable promo cutting abilities, Conor McGregor has always been someone earmarked for a WWE appearance.

With Becky Lynch, another Irish star, flying high, could this be the perfect time for Vince McMahon to loosen his purse strings and invite the former dual division UFC Champion to cross over and try his hand at pro wrestling?