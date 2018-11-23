Combat Sports |

WWE News: UFC star Conor McGregor teases WWE appearance alongside Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is probably the most riveting character going around in pro wrestling today, and despite being consigned to what she termed as ‘doctor jail’ after injuring herself on RAW a couple of weeks back, the Man hasn’t toned down the rhetoric one bit on social media.

An article drawing parallels between her character and that of the UFC megastar Conor McGregor was published on Forbes that she didn’t take too kindly to.

That led to a brief exchange between her and McGregor on Twitter, with the Irishman teasing that he’d be interested in a WWE cameo alongside her.

Could this Twitter exchange be a sign of things to come? With his incredible wit, ready tongue and considerable promo cutting abilities, Conor McGregor has always been someone earmarked for a WWE appearance.

With Becky Lynch, another Irish star, flying high, could this be the perfect time for Vince McMahon to loosen his purse strings and invite the former dual division UFC Champion to cross over and try his hand at pro wrestling?

 

 

