Santiago Ponzinibbio: The odd rise to South American superstardom

The rise of a fighter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship is a funny thing.

Because of the nature of mixed martial arts you can make your way up the rankings in both a literal and figurative sense via a number of methods – whether that be going on a 10-fight win streak, taking a fight on short notice, or just being such a larger than life superstar that you’re given a title shot long before many think you’re ready.

When it comes to Santiago Ponzinibbio it feels like the first of those ‘categories’ is the one that fits the bill, but in reality, his rise to his current position has been an odd one.

The 32 year old began his mixed martial arts journey in a professional capacity back in 2008, and over the course of the last decade he’s put in quite the shift in order to get to where he is today. He’s gone through a process of grinding out wins, finishing opponents and then facing setbacks, but even with that staring him in the face, he’s been able to overcome, learn and adapt.

In terms of when he was able to reach that ‘next level’, his first breakthrough moment occurred when he came face to face with Gunnar Nelson at UFC Glasgow last July. Unfortunately, in what was supposed to be his coming out party, Santiago’s triumph was hampered by the fact that he issued a series of eye pokes to Gunnar prior to getting the finish. While some will argue that they were accidental, the evidence suggests otherwise.

A decision triumph over Mike Perry didn’t do much to heighten his sense of ‘well, we don’t know if he’s legit’, and after an injury prevented him from competing at UFC Chile, it was his encounter with Neil Magny at the weekend that really got the attention of the masses.

He put on an absolute clinic against Neil before knocking him out clean in the fourth round, in a fight that took place in front of his hometown fans in Buenos Aires, Argentina. It’s a rise to prominence that certainly raises some questions as to how easy it is to forget indiscretions in the world of MMA, because it’s so easy to just move onto the next big fight.

Santiago Ponzinibbio 👊🏻💥🔥😴 In his home country 🇦🇷 #UFCArgentina pic.twitter.com/POeK4hkygn — Fight Disciples (@FightDisciples) November 18, 2018

Ponzinibbio is an exceptionally talented fighter and he could prove to be the leading light for South American MMA for many years to come, but at the age of 32, we wonder whether or not this surge has come too late in his career. Tyron Woodley is 36 and is still reigning supreme at the top of the division, but in neighbouring nation Brazil there are a series of top contenders that are much younger and have even more momentum than Santiago.

If he wants to even get the title shot that he so desires, logic dictates that he needs to get through at least one or two more names above him before being given the call – that’s just the nature of the beast in the UFC.

We’re excited to see where he goes next, but the real headline is that the UFC is starting to realise how valuable it is to put homegrown stars in their own markets.

In fact, we’d argue that Ponzinibbio’s bout was even more successful than Darren Till’s in Liverpool. And we all know that Darren Till ended up fighting for the Title after a marquee win in his hometown.

Perhaps a similar fate beckons Ponzinibbio too.

(Photo credits: MMA Junkie)