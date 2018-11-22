7 MMA fighters who have fought dirty

Mixed martial arts is considered to be a sacred sport by many and a barbaric one by others. There will never be a universal decision on the matter and a lot of it comes down to whether or not you, personally, are a fan.

Still, even when you’ve made your mind up, there are some fighters who have done things in the past that leave us wondering whether or not they’re outright dirty fighters or they just so happened to make a mistake or two along the way.

It doesn’t matter whether these fighters were elite level champions in the UFC or just so happened to have a couple fights in the organisation because they put themselves on the map for all the wrong reasons. We aren’t suggesting that their abilities are overrated by any stretch of the imagination, but when we’re talking about legacies, these incidents have to come into consideration.

Jon Jones

We’re not even going to touch on Jon Jones’ two failed tests, because you’ve all probably made your own mind up regarding whether he’s guilty or innocent. In terms of inside the cage, however, Jones has been known to engage in eye pokes as well as the infamous Oblique Kick which is sure to gain him a few critics.

Mike Kyle

Mike Kyle bit Wes Sims on the chest during a fight in order to avoid a potential submission loss. That’s one of the most bizarre tactics we’ve seen throughout the history of MMA, and his streak didn’t stop there after an illegal soccer kick knockout which was followed up by strikes to his opponent even when he was unconscious.

Rousimar Palhares

As talented as some fans may believe Rousimar Palhares to be, that doesn’t erase the fact that he had a series of submission victories in which he held onto the hold far longer than he should’ve done. That’s straight out of a pro wrestling bad guy’s book, and it’s staggering to think that it happened on the biggest stage of all.

Santiago Ponzinibbio

When UFC Glasgow rolled around back in 2017, it was fair to say that Santiago Ponzinibbio’s fight against Gunnar Nelson was the biggest of his career. So then, it’s fair to say that his constant eye pokes in the main event bout don’t reflect all too well on him – even now, as he’s still reminded about the incident despite being on the cusp of a welterweight title shot.

Paul Daley

Regardless of whether you like Josh Koscheck or you don’t, and the majority fall into the latter category, he didn’t deserve to be struck after the bell by Paul Daley. The ordeal earned the Englishman a one way trip out of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, with Dana White stating that he’d never fight for the organisation again.

Cheick Kongo

Cheick Kongo possessed every god given gift that a man could hope to have, and yet, throughout the course of his MMA career he has consistently reverted back to groin shorts in order to gain an advantage. It’s harsh, it’s unfair, and it’s just downright wrong in our book.

Gilbert Yvel

From knocking out a referee to just being an all-around unpleasant competitor with a series of black marks against his name, Gilbert Yvel is arguably one of the dirtiest fighters to have put on a pair of gloves.