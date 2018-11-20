5 amazing body transformations in MMA

Mixed martial artists come in all different shapes and sizes, and the majority are more talented than we could ever hope to be. Whether they’re flyweights or heavyweights they go out there and give it their all for the sake of entertaining the masses, and regardless of who your ‘favourites’ may be, there’s something to admire about that.

Of course, some of the biggest and best names in the sport have had to go through quite a few changes in order to get to where they wanted to be – and some folks out there aren’t too happy about that. It’s not that they don’t want to see these athletes succeed, it’s just that they put themselves through a lot of grief in order to find the success they crave.

Nonetheless, the point of this piece is to investigate these unique cases, because each one is as intriguing as the last.

Conor McGregor

From featherweight to lightweight to welterweight, it’s safe to say that Conor McGregor’s health benefits greatly from his move up in weight classes. Sure, he was great in both, but just look at that first image and try convincing us that cutting to 145 pounds was a good move. It may have put him on the map in a big way but we’re glad that he’s wound up where he is, and he even managed a stint at welterweight too.

Jared Cannonier

Jared Cannonier is the kind of fighter that will always be there or thereabouts in the rankings, and his perseverance is a big reason for that. The following images should showcase just how hard he’s worked to get to the point he’s at cutting down from Heavyweight to Middleweight, and despite being in his mid-30s, it still feels like he’s got a lot left in the tank as he goes in search of UFC gold.

Vitor Belfort

The common phrase is ‘TRT Vitor’ but regardless of that, there’s no denying that he had quite the transformation after it was banned. He’s likely going to be a Hall of Fame fighter one way or the other, and you could argue that he’s had one of the most insane mixed martial arts stories of all time, and many think that it isn’t over by a long shot.

Anthony Johnson

Considering that Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson is now an absolutely huge bodybuilder who is considering a return to the UFC at heavyweight, it’s absolutely baffling to us that he once competed at welterweight. To say that he looked unhealthy would be an understatement, but kudos for being able to hit the mark – although it’d be a sin if we never see him in the Octagon again.

Alistair Overeem

Alistair Overeem, in his purest form, is a legend of the mixed martial arts game. The Dutch heavyweight has been at the very top and he’s been at the very bottom, and pretty much everywhere in between. At the peak of his popularity had arguably one of the most intimidating frames in the sport, but father time – and the lack of horse meat – is an unforgiving thing.