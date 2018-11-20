10 most Notorious pictures of Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has been to the very top of this game and the very bottom, and through it all, he’s taken the fans with him on the journey. Sometimes it hasn’t always been the most enjoyable of rides but the Irishman certainly knows how to put on a show, and if you need any proof of that, then you needn’t look further than the following ten images of The Notorious One.

When he got into mixed martial arts Conor probably didn’t have much of a plan but when he made it to the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he knew what his end goal was – two belts and a boatload of money. He accomplished that goal and then some, with these shots showcasing just how far he’s come.

Challenging Aldo

After defeating Dennis Siver at UFC Boston back in 2015, the only thing on Conor McGregor’s mind was Jose Aldo. He jumped out of the cage and screamed in the face of the featherweight king, setting the stage for his eventual coronation.

Bellator Incident

When you jump into the cage directly after a teammate of yours has won a fight, you should expect some kind of backlash, and that’s precisely what happened at Bellator 187 when Conor’s bizarre downward spiral continued after putting his hands on a commissioner as well as referee Marc Goddard.

Artem Bromance

Throughout the course of UFC history there have been few friendships that have garnered more attention than the one between Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor. The Russian has been through it all with Conor, and he’s an important part of his story.

Defeating Aldo

After one of the craziest build-ups to a fight in UFC history, it only took 13 seconds for Conor McGregor to knock out Jose Aldo and capture the Featherweight Championship of the World. That lasting image will remain as one of the defining moments in his career now and forever.

The Skeleton

From featherweight to lightweight to welterweight and back again, this image should tell the world exactly what the Irishman went through in order to build the legacy that he currently has in mixed martial arts. He’s a warrior.

Bloodied Yet Triumphant

Conor went through a lot on his way to the top of the UFC, and that was never on display more than during his gutsy display against Chad Mendes. He was on the verge of defeat more than once, but he persevered – and you could see how much it meant to him.

The Bus

Everyone knows about the infamous bus incident prior to UFC 223 and it’s tiresome to drag it up again, because let’s face it, the whole thing was nothing more than a black eye on the sport of mixed martial arts and we should try our best to move on.

Down And Out

The war between Conor and Khabib at UFC 229 made for great viewing, even if it was fairly one sided throughout the majority of the fight. This neck crank signalled the end of the contest with Khabib coming out on top, but from the Russian standing over the Irish star to the post-fight brawl, there are dozens of images that we could’ve used.

Building A Legacy

In many ways McGregor had already cemented his legacy in the weeks prior to his fight against Khabib, with the announcement of his Proper Twelve whiskey ensuring that his reach extends far beyond the sport in which he made a name for himself. But, in reality, this shot says everything that needs to be said.

The Crossover

Mayweather vs McGregor was a once in a lifetime event, and even that might be an understatement. Sure, he might have lost in the 10th round, but again, Conor still found a way to come out with his hand raised – to the tune of nine figures.