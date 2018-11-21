The Bad Guy who changed the game

Chael Sonnen has a 31-16-1 record in mixed martial arts, dating all the way back to his professional debut in 1997. He fights out of West Linn and was an NCAA Division I All-American out of the University of Oregon.

He’s done a lot of great things in this sport and throughout his entire career from a statistical point of view, but we want to look far beyond that.

Over the course of the last few weeks various fans and media members have been compiling their respective lists of the most influential and important figures in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, as a result of the promotion’s 25th birthday. While we can understand the inclusion of most guys and girls that we’ve seen, something that we can’t quite come to terms with is the lack of respect shown towards the man we know as Chael P. – aka The American Gangster, aka The Bad Guy.

We’re talking about a man who defined not only how to ‘build the hype’ towards a fight, but also how to engage fans in a way that we’d never seen before. It’s not exactly a secret that a few of his tips and tricks stem from the world of professional wrestling. The man himself has even showcased an interest in crossing over one day, and he was smart enough to notice the connection between the two industries.

What matters, though, above all else, is that the man has been able to consistently draw in the masses ever since day one, and he’s done so by maintaining that bad guy moniker that so many fans once despised.

Alas, you could make the argument that his legacy doesn’t even stop there, with his transition into becoming an analyst being as smooth and engaging as one could hope for. Whether it be courtesy of his work in the UFC or his YouTube channel, people hang on his every word even if they don’t agree with the sentiment. It’s so hard to get that kind of response from people, which is why when you’re talking about ‘influential’ individuals, Chael should be located towards the top of that list.

It’s almost like he’s been able to rub off on people, too, because there’s evidence to suggest that a series of his former opponents have gone on to be viewed as the ‘bad guy’ by fans and media members alike. Michael Bisping spent a long time being hated, Jon Jones has turned into arguably one of the biggest villains in the history of the sport, Anderson Silva’s failed drug tests have forever tainted his legacy, and Wanderlei Silva has been on a downward trajectory ever since he first became intertwined with the Oregon-born star.

Oh, and did we mention Tito Ortiz and Rampage Jackson?

There are so many words, terms and statements that get thrown around in this game far too often so we aren’t going to fall into that ‘trap’ so to speak, but what we are going to do is encourage you all to go back and watch some of Chael P. Sonnen’s finest work to make up your own mind.

