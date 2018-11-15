Ever since making his return to MMA at UFC 229 in a losing cause to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor has been a very busy man.

He’s been on an extended promotional tour since October 6th for his whiskey brand, the Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, and did an interview with Entrepreneur magazine as part of that.

Here are some of the quotes from the interview.

On the uncharted success of Proper No.Twelve whiskey.

The reaction to Proper No. Twelve has been absolutely amazing. I’m extremely humbled and thrilled that consumers are as excited about Proper Twelve as I am! Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world have been reaching out asking where they can purchase a bottle. I am lucky to have the best fans in the business, and their support and loyalty has definitely played a role in Proper Twelve’s success. In 10 days we sold six months’ worth of product.

On whether he applied any lessons learned in MMA to his whiskey business

Absolutely. I always apply the lessons learned throughout my life to whatever the current project is at hand, so MMA/Proper No. Twelve is no different. A strong work ethic, the desire to learn and holding yourself accountable will get you far. It would’ve been easy to just sign an endorsement deal or have someone else do all of the hard work, the tastings, etc. and just give me an overview. But that’s not how I do things. Proper No Twelve is who I am, and although I was anxious at times to just launch it — I couldn’t wait to share it with the world — I’m so glad I took the time, put in the hard work, have the best team in the business and launched it properly.

On donating $5 per case of whiskey sold towards the first responders

That’s right. First responders are true, proper heroes. Their line of work is the ultimate act of valor and utter selflessness. They put their lives on the line daily. They run into buildings — to save complete strangers — when everyone else is running out. They operate under the “one for all” mentality, and to me that is heroic. It’s an infinite honor to be able to give back to first responders globally, as a way to say thank you for everything they sacrifice to keep our families and our people safe.

On sharing Proper No.Twelve with either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Floyd Mayweather

To be honest, neither. I drink Proper No. Twelve with those close to me. My friends and family and those I grew up with, that is whom I like to sit and have a glass of Proper whiskey with. I also love to enjoy it with customers and consumers in bars. That has been even more fun than I expected.

On what advice he’d give budding entrepreneurs after going from welfare checks to global superstar and multi millionaire in just five years

You’ve got to be passionate about what you’re doing. Find your passion and chase your dreams, fearlessly. I’ve had a lot of crazy dreams in my life, and they’ve all come to fruition because of my passion, hard work and will to succeed. You’ve got to put in the effort day in and day out to perfect your craft, and never give up. Never settle, never be complacent, stay hungry to learn and always try to be better than you were yesterday. If someone tells you no or doubts your ability, f**k ’em. I don’t care what they think. I believe in myself and never waiver from that mentality. That’s how I got to where I am today. Surrounding yourself with the right people is important too. Loyalty is everything. You’ve got to have a strong support system, people who genuinely believe in you and want you to succeed. My team — who have become my brothers and sisters — my family and close friends have gotten me to where I am today.

Well, it looks like the loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov hasn’t dampened Conor McGregor’s spirits one bit, as he continues to enjoy the success of his whiskey brand.

When do you think Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon next and who do you want him to face?

(Quotes R/T Entrepreneur.com)