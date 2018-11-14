UFC News: Dana White defends himself against allegations that UFC feuds are scripted by ‘uneducated’ Waleed Aly

Dana White is in Australia to promote UFC Fight Night 142 in Adelaide UFC 234 which will be held in Melbourne next February. As part of his promotion tour, White appeared on the television show, The Project, hosted by Waleed Aly.

During the tense interview, Aly repeatedly pressed White for his decision to never hand out bans to Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Aly pointed out recent incidents where McGregor attacked a bus full of fighters in New York and Khabib leaping over the Octagon to face-off with Conor McGregor’s camp after their fight last month.

Aly pressed further and asked:

“I’m calling this, I can see a smirk on your face as you say this, I don’t know if there have been any real punishments handed out to these guys, if they have a big price they’ve paid, but let’s be totally honest, let’s be real … you love this stuff, it’s great for promotions, right?”

White replied that fined would be handed out in December at a Nevada State Athletic Commission hearing before adding that the UFC didn’t need such incidents to sell fights.

Aly continued pressing and asked Dana White why fighters were never suspended, pointing out that high-definition cameras were on hand to capture McGregor’s bus incident.

White angrily replied and said that the cameras were there because of UFC Embedded before adding that McGregor had to go in front of the New York Attorney General:

“We do a show called UFC Embedded where we follow the fighters around, so those cameras were there when that happened because of that. But do you understand, he (McGregor) got arrested … he went to jail! He had to go before the New York Attorney-General. So they already took care of it, what am I going to do? What’s a suspension going to do? He was suspended, he couldn’t fight because he was in jail!”

After being pressed on the matter again, White explained why he was reluctant to take further action:

“I’m levelling, that’s what I do. I put on fights. This guy was arrested, he was down there because we were supposed to be talking about a fight he was going to be in, he came and attacked a bus and got arrested and went to jail. Now we’re overseen by the NSAC, so these guys can’t fight. They’re both on suspension, they’re going to get fined a certain amount of money. Whatever that number is that they suggest and then there’s going to be a suspension held out. That’s what Nevada does, they govern us. So what else am I going to do? Suspend them for another year? It doesn’t make sense.”

Following the interview, Dana White hit back at the line of questioning pursued by the host:

“It happens when you talk to really uneducated people; people who are uneducated about sport. First of all, we’re sanctioned by the Athletic Commission. If the Athletic commission knew you were doing something like that, that’d be the end of us. We’d lose our license.”

(Photo Credit: UFC | H/T: Fox Sports Australia)