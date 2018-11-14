We return with our latest UFC news roundup for 13 November and expectedly, a lot of noise coming out of the fight world has to do with paying tribute to Stan Lee. The legendary creator of the Marvel Universe passed away earlier today at a grand old age of 95, after playing such an integral part in most of our childhoods.
And of course, there’s plenty by way of other interesting tidbits floating about, from fighters wanting to fight, coaches about to fall ill and a spot of light hearted banter as well.
For anyone wanting a chuckle, I seriously recomment John Kavanagh’s twitter handle. He’s got a way of being lowkey funny without trying to.
In the next 5 days I fly to Moldova, tel Aviv, Dubai, Bahrain, London and Glasgow. The probability of picking up a cold/flu approaching 100% 🙈
— Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) November 13, 2018
Rob, all I can think of is you dropping that kettlebell on those toes by accident. #DitchYourShoes? #NotAGoodIdea
#DitchYourShoes @PedestalUSA pic.twitter.com/KBr6VaVBwu
— RobFont (@RobSFont) November 13, 2018
Glad to see Andrea Lee happy and about.
Always training with the best, thank u @AndreaKGBLee for returning to #MMAGOLD in preparation for your 12/15 scrap 👊 pic.twitter.com/CCeQSw4aKq
— Aspen Ladd (@AspenLaddMMA) November 13, 2018
One of the last pure BJJ fighters who made it to the upper echelons of the sport pays tribute to the pioneer.
You have to wonder with the breakneck speed at which the sport’s evolving…will we ever see the likes of Royce or Demian again?
So that’s what that jab feels like.
170lb Javelin To The Face Is Never Fun 🤜🏾🤜🏾 #NigerianNightmare #Tuf21Champ #Nov30th @ufc pic.twitter.com/9u97Cy1u95
— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) November 13, 2018
Just give this man a rematch for the UFC Heavyweight Title already.
There is a new baddest man on the planet. First responders are always answering the call of duty and helping those in need regardless of circumstance. I am proud to be a firefighter. pic.twitter.com/WfuYtmdD8Z
— Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) November 13, 2018
Dillon Danis dressing up like this…
cozy pic.twitter.com/NmWC1zICfF
— Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 12, 2018
…absolutely provokes reactions like this.
Looks like Kylo Ren got demoted. pic.twitter.com/3c8xpf57fR
— The Meme Guy (@joejaggi) November 13, 2018
Great fight. If Gastelum won, he’d be the poster boy for fighting at your own weight.
It’s official in Melbourne, Australia. #strapseason #OnAmission4Gold pic.twitter.com/57xLpKsnv3
— #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) November 13, 2018
Another tribute to Royce Gracie. Not a bad outside leg kick, actually.
In over 9000 days in which the UFC has existed, they’ve only had a handful of Champions. (Thank god the interim belt holders haven’t been included here)
What an inspiration this man has been. For those of you who haven’t, watch him detail his struggles with mental health issues on JRE.
Well words can’t express the way I feel! What a difference a year makes. Please keep fighting the battle daily! #YESYOUCAN pic.twitter.com/Ly5Q8W7S6r
— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 13, 2018
When you’re disgusted with Brock for ‘fake’ throwing around a couple of your friends and you want DC to really beat him up for it.
Watching #RAW and I'm disgusted at what I just saw from @BrockLesnar That was a noble offer boys @JinderMahal @SinghBrosWWE Don't worry my guy @dc_mma bring him some shanti real soon 🤣 👊🏽👊🏽#SurvivorSeries @WWE @WWEIndia @wwe https://t.co/L7E7EbyGfd
— Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) November 13, 2018
I see what you did there…
👑
💎
— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) November 13, 2018
Chael Sonnen teaches his kid who jobbers are in pro wrestling…
Jobbers. pic.twitter.com/0pH7o1JzpA
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 13, 2018
…and agrees to fight Anderson Silva on the same night.
All kinds of badass.
I’m free tonight. https://t.co/joa5QA0DX0
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 13, 2018
Bam Bam needs a fight.
Let’s get me booked for a fight 👊🏽@ufc pic.twitter.com/QWup3rOU0P
— BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) November 13, 2018
Justin Gaethje helping Eddie Alvarez out with his training now that he’s not in the UFC anymore.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @justin_gaethje and @onxsports for sending these custom made Onx fight gloves . No bullshit , I just took these things for a ride and it was incredible. I wore no wraps and felt crazy wrist and hand support . This is not a paid endorsement, this is the honest truth , great job on these gloves fellas . Next level shit here . 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻#thnq #ugking #nextlevelgear #Kingsofviolence 👑
Patricky Pitbull spitting fire.
This fool talked about a fighters’ union to get leverage and is now boasting about ending a division and jobs of several fighters. Destroy him @HenryCejudo. https://t.co/daiXTVDboJ
— Patricky Freire (@PatrickyPitbull) November 13, 2018
Khabib Nurmagomedov is still in Africa doing true Champion stuff.
Yancy vs Cowboy 2 at Lightweight now?
I’m coming back #lightweight #155 @ufc @danawhite @seanshelby @Mickmaynard2 ready for the call #Winterishere
— Yancy Medeiros (@ymedeiros) November 13, 2018
The caption of the tweet says it all.
Me: How much cares do you give?
Mini Blessed: not one pic.twitter.com/QHJTdNmIP4
— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 13, 2018
Nice fan art. My OCD’s picking up on the right eye though. Not aligned, is it?
F.A.M #blessedfanart #fanartmonday pic.twitter.com/xaRXi4jUpK
— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 12, 2018
Perfect time for Poirier vs McGregor 2, perhaps?
I'm thinking late February/March https://t.co/hvJyCihNs8
— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) November 12, 2018
A few Stan Lee tributes from the MMA world.
Rest in peace, legend.
#RIP to @therealstanlee . His comics, especially “Spider-Man” were often a safe refuge for me as a kid and I definitely liked the idea of Peter Parker.
A young, shy teenage boy with a huge crush on his neighbor who dared to dream big and fight for what he believes. pic.twitter.com/HG7IQgUwZZ
— #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) November 12, 2018
RIP Stan Lee! Your were a genius that captivated minds young and old! Your stories greatly influenced my life and brought so much joy to it! Thank you Sir! #Marvel #Legend #Comics #Dreamer… https://t.co/yNafaqzKBx
— Bryan Caraway (@BryanCaraway) November 12, 2018
#StanLee what a legend! Thank you for the Hulk. Thank you for Spiderman. Thank you for making my childhood fun and creative. What a #legacy!#RIPStanLee #RIP #Marvel
— Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) November 12, 2018
Crazy how one man's imagination can inspire many.
Rest in Power #StanLee 🕊 pic.twitter.com/1az42Zd91C
— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) November 12, 2018
Very sad to hear the news. RIP to the real life super hero @TheRealStanLee https://t.co/yYkPj0liUu
— Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) November 12, 2018
RIP Stan Lee.
This one’s for you.#BREAKDOWN: #hulk vs #thanos.@marvel @TheRealStanLee_ @ufc #RIPStanLee @therock @joerogan
— Robin Black (@robinblackmma) November 12, 2018
R.I.P Stan Lee 😢 pic.twitter.com/9k6f2IJlpj
— Eryk Anders (@erykanders) November 12, 2018
Man RIP Stan Lee, I'm absolutely a comic movie dork largely thanks to him.
— Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) November 13, 2018