Latest UFC News: MMA world pays tribute to Stan Lee; Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 and more (11/13/2018)

We return with our latest UFC news roundup for 13 November and expectedly, a lot of noise coming out of the fight world has to do with paying tribute to Stan Lee. The legendary creator of the Marvel Universe passed away earlier today at a grand old age of 95, after playing such an integral part in most of our childhoods.

And of course, there’s plenty by way of other interesting tidbits floating about, from fighters wanting to fight, coaches about to fall ill and a spot of light hearted banter as well.

For anyone wanting a chuckle, I seriously recomment John Kavanagh’s twitter handle. He’s got a way of being lowkey funny without trying to.

Rob, all I can think of is you dropping that kettlebell on those toes by accident. #DitchYourShoes? #NotAGoodIdea

Glad to see Andrea Lee happy and about.

One of the last pure BJJ fighters who made it to the upper echelons of the sport pays tribute to the pioneer.

You have to wonder with the breakneck speed at which the sport’s evolving…will we ever see the likes of Royce or Demian again?

So that’s what that jab feels like.

Just give this man a rematch for the UFC Heavyweight Title already.

Dillon Danis dressing up like this…

…absolutely provokes reactions like this.

Great fight. If Gastelum won, he’d be the poster boy for fighting at your own weight.

Another tribute to Royce Gracie. Not a bad outside leg kick, actually.

In over 9000 days in which the UFC has existed, they’ve only had a handful of Champions. (Thank god the interim belt holders haven’t been included here)

What an inspiration this man has been. For those of you who haven’t, watch him detail his struggles with mental health issues on JRE.

When you’re disgusted with Brock for ‘fake’ throwing around a couple of your friends and you want DC to really beat him up for it.

I see what you did there…

Chael Sonnen teaches his kid who jobbers are in pro wrestling…

…and agrees to fight Anderson Silva on the same night.

All kinds of badass.

Bam Bam needs a fight.

Justin Gaethje helping Eddie Alvarez out with his training now that he’s not in the UFC anymore.

Patricky Pitbull spitting fire. 

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still in Africa doing true Champion stuff.

With my small Brothers in Nigeria🇳🇬 #AfricanTime

Yancy vs Cowboy 2 at Lightweight now?

The caption of the tweet says it all.

Nice fan art. My OCD’s picking up on the right eye though. Not aligned, is it?

Perfect time for Poirier vs McGregor 2, perhaps?

A few Stan Lee tributes from the MMA world.

Rest in peace, legend.

