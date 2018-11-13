Whatever else you can accuse UFC Featherweight Michael Johnson of, failing to step up and take tough fights is not one of them.

Coming off a unanimous decision victory over Conor McGregor’s sparring partner and close friend Artem Lobov at UFC Fight Night 138, Johnson was quick to outline plans to further his career on MMA Junkie radio – and it’s not a fight that a lot of other fighters are clamouring for either.

Johnson mentioned that he’s ready to fight up and coming Featherweight phenom Zabit Magomedsharipov, provided he is ready to take the fight in the month of December.

If you remember, Johnson was on the receiving end of one of UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s trademark maulings at UFC 205. He was then involved in an absolute war against Justin Gaethje, before deciding to drop down a weight class and compete at Featherweight.

But even at 145, Johnson doesn’t have any plans of taking it lightly.

“If he [Zabit] wants to fight in December I’m all for that,” Johnson said, outlining his desire to stay active and take a fight before the year is out.

“He’s a very tough guy, he’s up and coming and it’d be a great fight as well. He’s ranked. None of those guys did call him out and I don’t think anybody really has called him out.

I’m not necessarily going on air calling him out, but I’m saying that’s a fight I would take of course.”

Would you like to see that fight? Or should the UFC make the Yair Rodriguez vs Zabit Magomedsharipov fight again?