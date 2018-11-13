UFC Bantamweight Champion TJ Dillashaw fights Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 233 – in what is a paid attempt to try and eviscerate the 125 pound division in one fell swoop, he revealed.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Dillashaw mentioned that the UFC is paying him a lot of cash for the UFC 233 super fight in hope that a victory for Dillashaw would mean that they can once and for all get rid of the embattled Flyweights.

Former long-time Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson’s switch over to ONE Championship while Welterweight standout Ben Askren came the other way, has already sent alarm bells ringing through the division – and should TJ win in his attempt to unify both weight classes at UFC 233, the UFC has the perfect excuse to do away with the division once and for all.

However, the fight is going to be anything but a walk in the park for TJ Dillashaw as he comes up against the first man to dethrone Demetrious Johnson in Olympic Gold medalist Henry Cejudo.

And if Cejudo has his way, he wants to beat TJ at 125 pounds, before seeking the rematch at 135 pounds so that he can add the second belt to his repertoire.

While the fighters go back and forth and the UFC harbours their sinister intentions in the background, MMA fans can rest easy knowing that whatever is to happen, they’re likely in for a hell of a fight at UFC 233.

