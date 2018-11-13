Welcome to our latest UFC News roundup for 12 November 2018, and as usual the stories and narratives from the world of MMA are as varied and interesting as ever.

From UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s social outreach in Africa, Chas Skelly’s extremely classy reaction to getting blatantly robbed in his UFC Denver fight, celebrating 25 years of the UFC, Mike Perry’s honest assessment of his fight and a gladdening exchange of respect between Yair Rodriguez and Chan Sung Jung in the hospital..here are some of the more interesting goings-on in the sport we all love.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC Championship belt is gold – as is his heart, apparently.

UFC lightweight champion @TeamKhabib is currently in Nigeria on a charity mission. Main objectives are to repair water wells and build new medical centers. Here’s a photo his team sent me of Khabib with some local kids earlier today. pic.twitter.com/xmJ9kF3jVU — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 12, 2018

Real recognise real. The words ‘A real champion’ says so much more than it reads.

Respect A real champion https://t.co/ixBLR3jsZ1 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) November 12, 2018

Brutal inside the cage, brutally honest outside it. Mike Perry is a big enough man to poke fun at himself and congratulate his opponent, even when he’s healing up a broken arm.

The enemy of my enemy is my friend, they say. But in this case, it genuinely seems like these two like each other. Oh, and do watch the video of them training together too.

Cris Cyborg gets set to fight Amanda Nunes Leoa while Valentina Shevchenko is fighting Joanna Jedrzejczyk so they decided to train together Cris Cyborg's Fitness Martial Arts Academy of Huntington Beach https://t.co/qtWI8QgGWq — #CyborgNation #UFC232 (@criscyborg) November 12, 2018

Cris Cyborg and Valentina Shevchenko training together UFC 231 UFC 232 Cris Cyborg gets set to fight Amanda Nunes Leoa while Valentina Shevchenko is fighting Joanna Jedrzejczyk so they decided to train together Cris Cyborg's Fitness Martial Arts Academy of Huntington Beach Posted by Cris Cyborg UFC on Monday, 5 November 2018

Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting translates Korean Zombie’s Instagram post. He may have felt he lost that fight, but a lot of the MMA world probably felt he won anyway.

Translation from Korean Zombie’s IG post: “My pride is very damaged and I’ve completely lost face haha. But I really love taekwondo, and I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to my young friend who’s consistently been respectful [toward me]. … [cont] pic.twitter.com/Ppk0uVseeW — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) November 12, 2018

"I’ll have to be satisfied with my performance this time as it was. I’m really okay now. Thanks everyone!” https://t.co/hWcksVWxZP — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) November 12, 2018

In case you haven’t had this picture imbibed in your consciousness already – another reminder of the inexpressible amounts of respect you gain for one another when you have a fight like they did.

Roxy’s next goal. It really doesn’t matter though, especially when it’s badass enough that she fights to make a living.

UFC announcer: "No matter how many weights she lifts, she'll never be a power puncher." *echo* she'll never be a power puncher…power puncher….. 🙁 Not sure why this is haunting me, since I agree I'm a finesse fighter. That's precisely why it's my goal to KO somebody someday. — Roxanne Modafferi (@Roxyfighter) November 12, 2018

All class from Chas Skelly. Wonder if the State Athletic Commission and referee would take a page from his book though?

If I can get a guarantee that Bobby will not lose his win bonus with a No Contest, then I’m gonna appeal. If he loses the win bonus, then I’m just gonna leave it alone…but I would like to run it back! #UFC @bobby_thewlfmn — Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) November 12, 2018

John Kavanagh has his priorities straight.

Well you came into my life just when it was needed. Nothing has been the same since and I can't imagine my life without you. Happy birthday @ufc Also happy birthday @orlaghhunter you're pretty cool too. pic.twitter.com/Q82AMyGNMq — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) November 12, 2018

When you have a fight like that, you’re allowed to change your profile picture and post the same picture to tell the world that you’ve changed your profile picture.

Not sure if Adesanya can afford to ‘dumb down’ his skillset, especially when Dan Hooker is preparing for Edson Barboza next…

It sux when you have to dumb down your skillset to help your teammate prep for his next opponent 😒. But issokay, it's for the greater good. Let it never be said I ain't hold it down for my squad!!#Hangman #CityKickboxing #CityMMA #09 pic.twitter.com/wp0Mdv7TaR — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) November 12, 2018

Anyone notice Rickson Gracie in the background there? How insane is it that he’d have probably won UFC 1 too if he’d taken part instead of his brother.

Happy 25th birthday, @ufc. Honored to be joined by the man who won UFC 1 25 years ago today, @realroyce, later this afternoon on the #HelwaniShow. (📷 by Markus Boesch.) pic.twitter.com/ImkPo1el6C — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 12, 2018

Cris Cyborg giving props to Claressa Shields. For anyone wondering who that is, she is one of the few women walking this earth who can get the better of Cyborg on the feet.

One of the biggest moves in women’s combat sports nobody is talking about! 2x Olympic Gold medalist undefeated champion @Claressashields is now partnered with @DAZN_USA @SkySportsBoxing big move @EddieHearn @MarkTaffetMedia https://t.co/t8PbeIWnTt — #CyborgNation #UFC232 (@criscyborg) November 12, 2018

Khabib when he was 17 years old. Straight killer behind the smile.

Vintage Scott Coker. Direct, simple and speaks his mind. Stand up bloke.

In honor of the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, I’d like to say thank you for your service. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) November 12, 2018

When everyone talks MMA pioneers, they tend to focus on the fighters and promoters. But this man has been there overseeing the sport, curating it and refereeing it from day zero.

Respect.

25 years ago today, I was a small part of something that changed my life forever. Thank you and Happy 25th Anniversary to the @ufc you will always have a special place in my heart pic.twitter.com/zLU51XVsDl — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) November 12, 2018

Anatomy of a Fighter produces some of the best close up videos of a MMA fighter’s life. Apparently he’s a hell of a guy too.