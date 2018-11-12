5 fighters who could reach Cowboy Cerrone’s 21-win record in the UFC

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is a warrior, and that warrior spirit was never on display more than this past weekend in Denver, Colorado when he won his 21st UFC fight to claim the record for the most UFC wins in the history of the promotion. Alas, such is the nature of mixed martial arts that we’re already looking ahead to the future, in order to speculate over who could possibly dethrone the legendary Cowboy from that pedestal.

Some of these fighters are quite close to the record already and some have quite a way to go, but either way, things are looking pretty bright if you’re a UFC fan – and that’s an understatement. From legends to rising stars it’s always interesting to see how much the landscape of mixed martial arts can change from week to week, especially when you consider just how difficult it is to win one fight in the UFC – let alone 21.

Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre has refused to shut the door on another fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and given that he’s only one victory away (he’s on 20) from tying Cerrone again, it seems likely that he’ll at least get one more shot at getting the job done. GSP is considered to be the greatest of all time by the majority of fans and media members who have seen him fight, and reclaiming this award (or at least tying it) would cement his legacy.

Jon Jones

Jon Jones still has a few wins left to pick up in order to challenge Cowboy (he has 16 in total), but now that he’s back, everyone is expecting him to become the king of the light heavyweight division once again – and we’ll get our first taste of what we can expect at UFC 232 when he has his long awaited rematch against Alexander Gustafsson.

Michael Bisping

While Michael Bisping may be retired, he’s a warrior at his core, and we certainly wouldn’t rule out one more fight for the Englishman. He’s also only one win away from Cerrone with 20 victories of his own, and that competitive side of him won’t enjoy being in second place. Sure, he’s doing great away from the Octagon, but the appeal of returning can often be too much to ignore for some people.

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker is in his mid-20s, he already has 11 UFC victories, and he’s the Middleweight Champion. This guy is destined to have a phenomenal run at the top, and we can’t wait to see where his journey takes him next – although overcoming the challenge of Kelvin Gastelum is going to be tricky to say the least.

Demian Maia

Maia is in his 40s now but he could definitely still pick up a few decision or submission victories before he rides off into the sunset, and while he may be on a three fight skid, he’s the kind of fighter who is more than capable of putting an unlikely run together. Demian is currently on 19 wins, so it’s not exactly difficult to imagine him picking up two more at the very least.