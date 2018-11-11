5 Greatest elbow finishes in UFC history

How could we not do a list along these lines after Yair Rodriguez pulled off an incredible bent over back elbow to snatch an unlikely victory from the jaws of defeat in the very last second of his fight against the Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung at UFC Denver.

For those of you who missed it, here it is again for you to marvel at.

Now, while I think this will unanimously take the cake for the greatest ever elbow finish (a notion I believe not many would oppose), there are a number of other spectacular elbow strike finishes in UFC history that also take the breath away.

Here is a brief look back at them:

P.S Jon Jones has been left out of this list because elbows when you’re in top position on the ground are quite common in MMA. Not that he doesn’t brutalize his opponents with them.

Matt Brown’s elbow from hell

When Matt Brown took on Diego Sanchez at UFC Fight Night 120, there was talk that Matt Brown was creeping over the hill. He hadn’t won in his previous three fights and he was, self admittedly, contemplating retirement following the fight with Sanchez.

But then, he ended up knocking out the Ultimate Fighter season 1 alum with an elbow from hell inside the first round. He backed Sanchez up against the cage, measured the range with his left hand and came over the top with a vicious elbow to the crown of his dome.

And such was the emphatic manner of the finish that even he wasn’t sure that he was quite ready to hang up his gloves after it.

Chris Weidman’s picture perfect step in elbow

For our second entry on the list, we take you back to the days of prime Weidman – when he was on an absolute tear and on the cusp of a Title shot against then Middleweight Champion and GOAT contender Anderson Silva.

It was in that setting that Weidman came up against Mark Munoz in 2012, and about a minute and a half into the second round, caught him with a picture perfect step in elbow that badly rocked Munoz and had him shelling up.

A few more strikes were required for the referee to step in, but really, he was out of it the moment Weidman caught him with the elbow.

Mike Perry’s one hitter quitter from the clinch

We follow up next on one of Platinum Mike Perry’s star making performances as he stiffened up Jake Ellenberger with a beautiful step off elbow while breaking from the clinch, at UFC Fight Night 108.

It was early in the second Round when Perry and Ellenberger jostled for position in the clinch, but when they broke, Perry came over the top with a stunning elbow that sent Ellenberger crashing to the mat – no follow up strikes needed.

The Travis Browne Elbows

Imagine knocking someone out in such a unique manner that you get the knockout named after you. That’s exactly what Travis Browne did by knocking out first Gabriel Gonzaga and then Josh Barnett in the same year, as they attempted to take him down against the cage.

It was almost like he would play possum and allow himself to be backed into the cage when his opponents shoot in for a take down, whereupon he would widen his stance so they can’t wrap their hands around his leg and tee off with brutal elbows to the side of their unprotected head even as they tried.

Elbows are brutal no matter who lands them. When a 2 meter tall Heavyweight lands them repeatedly to your skull, say goodnight.

Old dog, new tricks from Dan Henderson

Good ol’ Dan Henderson. The joke in MMA circles being that his arms are made of teak, it isn’t a surprise to see him on this list.

Hendo could land a mean right hand (as Michael Bisping and many others would attest) but who’d know that his elbow strike would be just as lethal.

Fighting Hector Lombard at UFC 199, the two gunslingers went hammer and tongs at it, with Lombard even having Henderson hurt badly and struggling to hang on at one point on round 1.

But Henderson braved the onslaught from ‘Lightning’ and regrouped to land a fight ending – catch this – back elbow while hopping on one leg in the second.

Don’t believe me? See for yourself.

