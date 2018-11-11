UFC Fight Night Korean Zombie vs Yair Rodriguez featured some of the more insane moments, fights and finishes that we’ve seen all year.

Of course, Rodriguez’ finish of Korean Zombie with the bent over back elbow probably takes the cake for one of the most outrageous finishes ever in the promotion’s history – not even considering the fact that he pulled it out of his repertoire in the final second of the fight when he was trailing in the judges’ scorecards.

Here is how MMA Twitter reacted to the finish. Fair warning, a lot of the initial reactions are generally of a single word – exactly how you and me immediately reacted when we saw it too. And then, everyone sort of recovered and words found them again.

Read about all of the fights and results on the card here.

Whoa…that was the craziest end to a fight I can recall. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) November 11, 2018

OMG — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) November 11, 2018

That's one of the best finishes given the buildup I've seen in sometime. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) November 11, 2018

How? — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 11, 2018

OMG. That is one of the craziest things I have ever seen. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 11, 2018

Man. Two tough, skilled athletes who both badly, badly want it. This main event has been a joy to watch. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 11, 2018

WHAT!?!!!??! Unreal finish with seconds left!!!! — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) November 11, 2018

Holy.shit. What just happened?!?😱😱😱 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) November 11, 2018

Yair Rodriguez just pulled off one of the most insane knockouts I've ever see in the final second of the final round. Can't close the #UFC25years show better than that. Unbelievable. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) November 11, 2018

I just saw the replay. Yair Rodriguez just executed one of the most creative and devastating knockouts I've ever seen. Incredible. Take a bow. Wow. #UFCDenver — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 11, 2018

Holy smokes @panteraufc ! What a technique! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 11, 2018

I love this sport so damn much. My goodness. #UFCDenver — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) November 11, 2018

Wait, you're telling me Yair Rodriguez knocked the Zombie out with a bent over back elbow that he landed to the chin while looking at the floor? pic.twitter.com/hfiElfSAZ4 — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) November 11, 2018

Yair Rodriguez might just be the slickest striker in the UFC. That finishing elbow was unbelievable. Huge win for ‘El Pantera’. #UFCDenver — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) November 11, 2018

Based upon what I witnessed from Yair and the Zombie in Rounds 1 through 4, I just knew that fight was going to end on a backward-elbow KO at the horn. — Jeff Wagenheim (@jeffwagenheim) November 11, 2018

4:59 of round five. Gotta be kidding. One of the greatest KOs and greatest comebacks I've ever seen. Yair Rodriguez, take a bow. #UFCDenver — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) November 11, 2018

What did i just witness? Elbow from down under 🤯😳#UFCDenver — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) November 11, 2018

That deserves all the bonuses — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 11, 2018

Remember when the UFC was ready to fire this guy because he didn't accept the exact fight they offered on the exact date with no questions asked? — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) November 11, 2018

My Christmas wish is for Chan Sung Jung and Yair Rodriguez to both get 3-4 fights next year. Didn't realize how badly I missed these two until tonight. #UFCDenver — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) November 11, 2018

Talk about going from the outhouse to the penthouse. Yair Rodriguez, who was cut by the UFC not too long ago, secures a massive win over Chan Sung Jung (arguably the fight of the year) in the main event of the UFC's 25th anniversary card and does so with style points. #UFCDenver — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 11, 2018

I gotta say that Koreans vs Mexicans make the craziest fights! #UFC25Years — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) November 11, 2018

Congrats @panteraufc. Incredible. @KoreanZombieMMA shake it off my brother. I'll see both of you at the top soon enough🤙 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 11, 2018

That was nuts 😳 gotta love the spirit of both these savages! koreanzombiemma @panteraufc @ufc @ Sacramento, California https://t.co/T0FWZ3BZ80 — Urijah Faber (@UrijahFaber) November 11, 2018

Mad props to @allelbows for staying in the fight from bell to bell, just like @panteraufc. #legends https://t.co/n7ouAbr1Hx — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 11, 2018

Well fuck me running. That perfect upward elbow KO by Yair at the buzzer in the main event on the @UFC 25 year anniversary card is what this sport is all about! You can’t script this type of stuff, this is why we love this sport, this is what the UFC is all about. #UFCDenver — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 11, 2018

OMG wttfffffffffffff the last second cuz incredible https://t.co/OEYghamsjk — mark richard hunt (@markhunt1974) November 11, 2018

That was the craziest finish I’ve seen. Mostly with having just 1 second left, and being down on the score cards #UFCDenver — Jeremy Kennedy (@JeremyKennedyWC) November 11, 2018

When that clock is ticking…ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN! https://t.co/u61yAXEI7T — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) November 11, 2018

What did I just see? What a MAIN EVENT fight and finish! #UFCDenver #UFC25years @ufc — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) November 11, 2018

I hope Dana pays them both, a million dollars MINIMUM! WHAT A FUCKING FIGHT!!! #UFCDenver — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) November 11, 2018