UFC on Twitter: The MMA world reacts to the insanity that was Yair Rodriguez’ finish of the Korean Zombie

UFC Fight Night Korean Zombie vs Yair Rodriguez featured some of the more insane moments, fights and finishes that we’ve seen all year.

Of course, Rodriguez’ finish of Korean Zombie with the bent over back elbow probably takes the cake for one of the most outrageous finishes ever in the promotion’s history – not even considering the fact that he pulled it out of his repertoire in the final second of the fight when he was trailing in the judges’ scorecards.

Here is how MMA Twitter reacted to the finish. Fair warning, a lot of the initial reactions are generally of a single word – exactly how you and me immediately reacted when we saw it too. And then, everyone sort of recovered and words found them again.

