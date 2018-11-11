Yair Rodriguez pulled out a rabbit out of his hat with a knockout victory over the Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung in the very last second in the very last round – and how!

It wasn’t just any regular finish, but a ducked over back elbow.

And to further put it into perspective, Yair Rodriguez was down 3 rounds to 1 on two of the judges’ scorecards heading into the final round and 2-2 in the third.

Here it is: Rodriguez-Zombie scorecard pic.twitter.com/CcEV370xEJ — Mike Fridley (@mikefridley) November 11, 2018

The fight itself was a back and forth affair, with the Zombie clearly possessing more power, though Yair was by no means out of the fight till the very last second, literally. The Zombie lived up to his name, wearing Yair’s shots and constantly moving forward and pressuring him. Yair, on his part, shows bucket tonnes of heart as well. The Zombie’s jab and straight right hand was finding the mark repeatedly all night, and even with a busted nose leaking blood like a tap, he never once looked out of the fight or stopped throwing.

In the final seconds of the fight, Chan Sung Jung rushed forward with a flurry of strikes to finish in a big way, when Yair ducked under his punch and produced the moment of genius that ended the fight.