UFC Schedule for November 2018

It has been a welcome change to relax back into the groove of watching MMA for the sake of watching MMA in November, without some of the high strung theatrics and indiscipline that accompanied the build, finish and fallout of UFC 229.

The UFC puts on four shows this month, with 3 UFC Fight Nights and 1 TUF Finale to make up for the lack of a pay-per-view.

Here is the detailed schedule for the month with all the fights that have been announced so far.

UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Yair Rodriguez (November 10 2018, Denver)

Main card (10 pm ET)

Chan Sung Jung vs. Yair Rodriguez

Donald Cerrone vs. Mike Perry

Raquel Pennington vs. Germaine de Randamie

Beneil Dariush vs. Thiago Moises

Maycee Barber vs. Hannah Cifers

Mike Trizano vs. Luis Pena

FS1 Prelims (8 pm ET)

Ashley Yoder vs. Amanda Cooper

Chas Skelly vs. Bobby Moffett

Davi Ramos vs. John Gunther

Devonte Smith vs. Julian Erosa

UFC Fight Pass Early Prelims (7 pm ET)

Joseph Morales vs. Eric Shelton

Mark de la Rosa vs. Joby Sanchez

Fights to watch out for:

Korean Zombie vs Yair Rodriguez will obviously be great fight given that both fighters are entertainers, but the people’s main event on this card is the fight between Donald Cerrone and Mike Perry. With the Jackson-Wink gym war providing the backdrop to this one, expect absolute fireworks from two straight warriors.

Also, keep your eye on Luis Pena. He’s one to watch for the future.

UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio

(November 17 2018, Buenos Aires)

Main card (10 pm ET)

Neil Magny vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

Ricardo Lamas vs Darren Elkins

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs Johnny Walker

Cezar Ferreira vs Tom Breese

Guido Cannetti vs Marlon Vera

Cynthia Calvillo vs Poliana Botelho

FS1 Prelims (8 pm ET)

Michel Prazeres vs Bartosz Fabinski

Alexandre Pantoja vs Ulka Sasaki

Humberto Bandenay vs Austin Arnett

UFC Fight Pass Early Prelims (6.30 pm ET)

Laureano Staropoli vs Hector Aldana

Devin Powell vs Jesus Pinedo

Enrique Barzola vs Nad Narimani

Fights to watch out for:

The fight between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Neil Magny should prove to be an interesting affair. Ponzinibbio brings big power and a finishing instinct but Magny has proven in the past that he’s got bucket loads of heart to hang in there and weather the storm.

Ricardo Lamas vs Darren Elkins promises to be pure entertainment while Khalil Rountree Jr. has thunder in his hands, as he amply evidenced by knocking out kickboxing phenom Gokhan Saki in his last fight.

Fun card all around, this.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2

(November 17 2018, Beijing)

Curtis Blaydes vs Francis Ngannou

Alistair Overeem vs Sergei Pavlovic

Song Yadong vs Frankie Saenz

Li Jingliang vs David Zawada

Song Kenan vs Alex Morono

Wu Yanan vs Lauren Mueller

Hu Yaozong vs Rashad Coulter

Weili Zhang vs Jessica Aguilar

Yan Xiaonan vs Syuri Kondo

Fights to watch out for:

Curtis Blaydes has been campaigning for a Title shot for some time now, but with so many moving parts in the Heavyweight division and the impending return of Brock Lesnar, it hasn’t been the most conducive situation for him.

However, a win over knockout artist Francis Ngannou will certainly get him back into the Title picture – and he’ll be able to avenge his only loss in the UFC as well.

Also, keep an eye out for blue chip Chinese prospects Li Jingliang and Song Yadong. They make them different in that part of the world.

The Ultimate Fighter Finale: Dos Anjos vs Usman

(November 30 2018, Las Vegas)

Rafael Dos Anjos vs Kamaru Usman

Pedro Munhoz vs Bryan Caraway

Darren Stewart vs Edmen Shahbazyan

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs Antonina Shevchenko

Roosevelt Roberts vs Darrell Horcher

Tim Means vs Ricky Rainey

Rick Glenn vs Arnold Allen

Boston Salmon vs Khalid Taha

Joseph Benavidez vs Alex Perez

Fights to watch out for:

RDA vs Kamaru Usman is an extremely high level fight in the Welterweight division. Dos Anjos is a supremely well rounded fighter and former UFC Champion while Usman is – like he says – a problem for anyone in that division with his dominant wrestling pedigree. That could well be a star making fight for either man.

Also, Joseph Benavidez fights Alex Perez in what may turn out to be one of the last ever Flyweight fights in the UFC, if rumours are to be believed.