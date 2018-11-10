UFC Schedule for November 2018

It has been a welcome change to relax back into the groove of watching MMA for the sake of watching MMA in November, without some of the high strung theatrics and indiscipline that accompanied the build, finish and fallout of UFC 229.
The UFC puts on four shows this month, with 3 UFC Fight Nights and 1 TUF Finale to make up for the lack of a pay-per-view.
Here is the detailed schedule for the month with all the fights that have been announced so far.
UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Yair Rodriguez (November 10 2018, Denver)
Main card (10 pm ET)
Chan Sung Jung vs. Yair Rodriguez
Donald Cerrone vs. Mike Perry
Raquel Pennington vs. Germaine de Randamie
Beneil Dariush vs. Thiago Moises
Maycee Barber vs. Hannah Cifers
Mike Trizano vs. Luis Pena
FS1 Prelims (8 pm ET)
Ashley Yoder vs. Amanda Cooper
Chas Skelly vs. Bobby Moffett
Davi Ramos vs. John Gunther
Devonte Smith vs. Julian Erosa
UFC Fight Pass Early Prelims (7 pm ET)
Joseph Morales vs. Eric Shelton
Mark de la Rosa vs. Joby Sanchez
Fights to watch out for:
Korean Zombie vs Yair Rodriguez will obviously be great fight given that both fighters are entertainers, but the people’s main event on this card is the fight between Donald Cerrone and Mike Perry. With the Jackson-Wink gym war providing the backdrop to this one, expect absolute fireworks from two straight warriors.
Also, keep your eye on Luis Pena. He’s one to watch for the future.
UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio
(November 17 2018, Buenos Aires)
Main card (10 pm ET)
Neil Magny vs Santiago Ponzinibbio
Ricardo Lamas vs Darren Elkins
Khalil Rountree Jr. vs Johnny Walker
Cezar Ferreira vs Tom Breese
Guido Cannetti vs Marlon Vera
Cynthia Calvillo vs Poliana Botelho
FS1 Prelims (8 pm ET)
Michel Prazeres vs Bartosz Fabinski
Alexandre Pantoja vs Ulka Sasaki
Humberto Bandenay vs Austin Arnett
UFC Fight Pass Early Prelims (6.30 pm ET)
Laureano Staropoli vs Hector Aldana
Devin Powell vs Jesus Pinedo
Enrique Barzola vs Nad Narimani
Fights to watch out for:
The fight between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Neil Magny should prove to be an interesting affair. Ponzinibbio brings big power and a finishing instinct but Magny has proven in the past that he’s got bucket loads of heart to hang in there and weather the storm.
Ricardo Lamas vs Darren Elkins promises to be pure entertainment while Khalil Rountree Jr. has thunder in his hands, as he amply evidenced by knocking out kickboxing phenom Gokhan Saki in his last fight.
Fun card all around, this.
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2
(November 17 2018, Beijing)
Curtis Blaydes vs Francis Ngannou
Alistair Overeem vs Sergei Pavlovic
Song Yadong vs Frankie Saenz
Li Jingliang vs David Zawada
Song Kenan vs Alex Morono
Wu Yanan vs Lauren Mueller
Hu Yaozong vs Rashad Coulter
Weili Zhang vs Jessica Aguilar
Yan Xiaonan vs Syuri Kondo
Fights to watch out for:
Curtis Blaydes has been campaigning for a Title shot for some time now, but with so many moving parts in the Heavyweight division and the impending return of Brock Lesnar, it hasn’t been the most conducive situation for him.
However, a win over knockout artist Francis Ngannou will certainly get him back into the Title picture – and he’ll be able to avenge his only loss in the UFC as well.
Also, keep an eye out for blue chip Chinese prospects Li Jingliang and Song Yadong. They make them different in that part of the world.
The Ultimate Fighter Finale: Dos Anjos vs Usman
(November 30 2018, Las Vegas)
Rafael Dos Anjos vs Kamaru Usman
Pedro Munhoz vs Bryan Caraway
Darren Stewart vs Edmen Shahbazyan
Ashlee Evans-Smith vs Antonina Shevchenko
Roosevelt Roberts vs Darrell Horcher
Tim Means vs Ricky Rainey
Rick Glenn vs Arnold Allen
Boston Salmon vs Khalid Taha
Joseph Benavidez vs Alex Perez
Fights to watch out for:
RDA vs Kamaru Usman is an extremely high level fight in the Welterweight division. Dos Anjos is a supremely well rounded fighter and former UFC Champion while Usman is – like he says – a problem for anyone in that division with his dominant wrestling pedigree. That could well be a star making fight for either man.
Also, Joseph Benavidez fights Alex Perez in what may turn out to be one of the last ever Flyweight fights in the UFC, if rumours are to be believed.