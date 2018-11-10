UFC Fight Night comes to us Saturday night (11/10/2018) from Denver where the Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung takes on Yair Rodriguez in a featherweight headliner. Stay with us for the live results as we cover each fight on the card.

The entire card is as follows:

Main card (10 pm ET)

Chan Sung Jung vs. Yair Rodriguez

Donald Cerrone vs. Mike Perry

Raquel Pennington vs. Germaine de Randamie

Beneil Dariush vs. Thiago Moises

Maycee Barber vs. Hannah Cifers

Mike Trizano vs. Luis Pena

FS1 Prelims (8 pm ET)

Ashley Yoder vs. Amanda Cooper

Chas Skelly vs. Bobby Moffett

Davi Ramos vs. John Gunther

Devonte Smith vs. Julian Erosa

UFC Fight Pass Early Prelims (7 pm ET)

Joseph Morales vs. Eric Shelton

Mark de la Rosa vs. Joby Sanchez

Preview of the main card fights

Chan Sung Jung vs. Yair Rodriguez

The Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung is an enigmatic fan favourite who brings it every time he steps into the Octagon. Yair Rodriguez perfectly captures the essence of the next-gen fighter; a flashy, wild striker who often throws caution to the wind in search of an explosive finish.

When these two meet inside the Octagon, fireworks are a certainty.

The Zombie is coming off a very impressive knockout victory over Dennis Bermudez, but has been out of action for almost 2 years due to his commitments back home in South Korea.

Yair Rodriguez steps in as a short notice replacement for the man who he suffered a loss to in his previous fight, Frankie Edgar, after the Answer pulled out with an injury.

With both fighters keen to generate some momentum towards a title push – the Zombie after a layoff and Rodriguez after a loss – something has to give in this cracker of a main event.

Donald Cerrone vs. Mike Perry

This is, by all accounts, the people’s main event. Not only is it virtually impossible to eke out a boring fight from either Cowboy or the Platinum one, but this particular fight has all the makings of a testy affair with the whole Mike Winkeljohn – Cowboy Cerrone saga playing out around it as well.

Long story short, Cowboy left Jackson- Wink because of Mike Winkeljohn and Mike Perry, who made the gym his home at just about that time, got drawn into the affair. The UFC didn’t waste a second in booking them against each other.

As we’ve often seen, gym rivalries have thrown up some of the most entertaining contests inside of the Octagon (think back to Chuck Liddell – Tito Ortiz, Jon Jones – Rashad Evans or TJ Dillashaw – Cody Garbtandt). And heading into this one, where both fighters are vocal about wanting to add the other to their respective highlight reels, it promises not to disappoint yet again.

Raquel Pennington vs. Germaine de Randamie

The Iron Lady Germaine de Randamie perhaps holds the reputation of being the UFC’s most uneventful champion after winning the women’s Featherweight belt by defeating Holly Holm in February 2017, only to have it stripped shortly after for inactivity.

She will be returning to the Octagon, this time at 135 pounds, to try and set the record straight against another fighter who’s last fight was a title fight in Raquel Pennington.

Pennington, however, was handily defeated by Champion Amanda Nunes in her UFC 224 Title fight and will be looking to make amends by getting one over on the former Featherweight Champion.

Oh and did I mention? Both women like nothing more than to stand and trade.

This fight promises to be yet another shootout on the main card.

Beneil Dariush vs. Thiago Moises

Beneil Dariush was once a ranked fighter in the UFC Lightweight division and will want to return to the inspired 7 wins out of 8 run that put him there.

He is, however, coming off 3 winless fights and has the perfect opponent in the form of Thiago Moises, who is a UFC newcomer.

But as always in the fight business, every gilt edged opportunity is a double edged sword. This could either be the perfect fight for Beneil Darish to pick up some momentum or it could be a fantastic way for debutant Moises to announce himself on the UFC stage.

Maycee Barber vs. Hannah Cifers

Strawweights Maycee Barber and Hannah Cifers both have a golden opportunity to get noticed as they are thrust into the deep end straight away, making their UFC bows smack in the middle of a happening UFC Fight Night featuring legends like the Korean Zombie and Donald Cerrone.

With Rose Namajunas beginning her era of dominance over the division with a pair of victories over former Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and the division still seeking its next contender, this is the perfect time for the strawweights to make a statement with a strong performance.

Mike Trizano vs. Luis Pena

The fight that everyone felt had to happen at The Ultimate Fighter season 27 is finally playing out as winner Mike Trizano faces the man with the claim of the coolest nickname in MMA, Mike ‘Violent Bob Ross’ Pena as the first fight on the main card.

Many felt that Luis Pena was a strong favourite to win the season 27 of TUF, but he sustained a foot injury that ruled him out of progressing in the show.

Mike Trizano, who incidentally ended up being the eventual winner, now has the chance to show everyone that his victory was entirely deserved while Pena has the opportunity to do something very few fighters in MMA have – to rewrite history.