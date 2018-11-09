5 Times Conor McGregor’s trash talk crossed the lines of decency

Even in a sport predicated on one man physically foisting his will on another, there is such a thing as going too far with words.

Conor McGregor is widely recognized as the best self promoter the sport of MMA has ever seen and that is in part due to his ability to KO an opponent verbally outside the Octagon.

The Irishman’s trash talk is something that is, by now, characteristic of the man. When you think McGregor, you think of the cutting wit, the surprising insights into his opponent’s psyche, the ready humour and the poignant delivery. Inadvertently though, you also think of the brash abuses, the loud and jarring comebacks, the under-the-belt remarks and the merciless character assassinations he dishes out.

You never quite know what you’re getting with Conor McGregor. He can charm you with his charisma one moment and send you reeling with distaste the next.

Naturally, many can’t have enough of him. The idea of a braggadocious man who calls his shots and knocks them down is an extremely appealing ideal to live vicariously through. But there are also many that are put off because of the moral issues that arise when Conor McGregor is in his element.

How many lines in the sand can he cross before they societal norms and practices cease to exist and give way to the law of the jungle?

When is it too far?

As with many things to do with Conor McGregor, that is a concept draped in the gray. But if ever there are instances which present a strong case, these would make the list.

Here are 5 times Conor McGregor’s trash talk absolutely crossed the line of decency.

UFC 229 Press Conference

If Dana White – a promoter whose interests are steeped in anything that the fighters say and do that can sell a fight and push his product – comes away from a press conference with a relieved look on his face, saying that it was the ‘darkest presser’ he’d ever been a part of, you know that what had unfolded wasn’t normal.

After spending over 2 years away from the sport of MMA, everyone had expected the Saturday Night Live version of Conor McGregor to show up – the man who was happy to roast his opponent, albeit with an undercurrent of humour attached to his jousting. What showed up, however, whiskey bottle in hand, was the most savage, unrelenting, vitriolic version of the man.

The ‘Favela’ comment to Jose Aldo

It is stuff of legend now how Conor McGregor mentally broke then UFC Featherweight Champion Jose Aldo before dispatching of him in just 13 seconds during the fight.

But in the lead up to their actual fight at UFC 194, some of McGregor’s remarks bordered on the shocking, but were brushed aside as the novelty of his approach at the time took center stage.

One such remark, among many, was his quip about how he’d have invaded the Favelas (slums) in Rio de Janeiro on horse back if this had been a different time and killed anyone who wasn’t fit to work.

Threatening to kill Nate Diaz

Of the many colourful things that Conor McGregor said to Nate Diaz – that the Stockton Native no sold for the most part – the most telling comment would be about how he was looking to bury Nate Diaz’ body in the desert sands of Las Vegas.

Yes, Conor McGregor actually threatened to kill a man on live television.

“I like Vegas. I’ve buried three bodies clean out here and Saturday night [Nate Diaz] be a fourth body. The dirt is clean, you can scoop it up and stuff bodies in there easily so I will continue to do that.”

That sounded like a confession of a serial killer, more than a line from a fight promotion. Definitely not PG.

Conor McGregor – “I am black from the waist down!”

Now this wasn’t exactly a verbal attack directed towards McGregor’s opponent – in this case Floyd Mayweather – but it was a comment made during the New York leg of their 4 city press tour in riposte to Floyd alleging that some of McGregor’s comments bore racial undertones.

Now, I don’t know how you’d deal with it if a coloured person levelled allegations of racism against you, but referring to yourself as ‘black from the waist down’ in an attempt to dispel them probably isn’t the smartest course of action.

Oh, the irony.

You terrorist snitch! How’s Noah?

Perhaps all of Conor McGregor’s other trash talk fades away in front of his brutal onslaught of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Ali himself is no stranger to controversy, with reports that he was once part of a terrorist outfit who then turned informant to the FBI permeating the MMA space for some time now. But it was McGregor’s line to him at the end of the UFC 229 press conference face off with Khabib Nurmagomedov that truly gave it the legs that it has today.

McGregor also alluded to Noah, who is reportedly the son whose child support Ali defaulted on for a number of years.

That Ali Abdelaziz is a shady character who got what was coming to him is another issue entirely. Conor McGregor outed a deeply personal facet of Ali’s life and bared it for the world to scrutinize.

And that, in itself, certainly crossed a line it shouldn’t have.