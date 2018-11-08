UFC Rumours: UFC planning on doing away with fighters in an entire weight division

The UFC has never had much patience for the men’s Flyweight division, and on the heels of former Champion Demetrious Johnson’s move to ONE Championships, are looking to do with the entire setup.

According to initial reports by FloCombat, the UFC is letting the axe fall on the entirety of the men’s 125 pound division hot on the heels of long-time former Champion Demetrious Johnson’s exit from the company.

BREAKING: We're hearing the #UFC men's flyweight division is 100% being dissolved, likely done by the end of 2018. THE KICKER: Not all flyweights are being asked to move up to bantamweight. They're just getting cut. Unreal. We'll update you as we receive more info. — FloCombat (@FloCombat) November 7, 2018

The move was possibly sparked into life when Johnson made his way to ONE Championships with welterweight standout Ben Askren transferring the other way, giving the UFC the license to pull the trigger.

As much as fans sensed that the promotional push behind the lightest men’s division wasn’t quite as strong as the one that the UFC offered heavier weightclasses in the past, the presence of former Champion all time great Demetrious Johnson was probably preventing them from implementing a radical move such as this.

However, the notion that the Flyweight division hasn’t exactly been the best of draws for the UFC has long been a sticking point for the promotion.

I’m told UFC has called some managers recently to tell them that’s what they plan on doing. Others haven’t been told yet. Seems like the end is near for the 125ers. @FloCombat reported first. https://t.co/aiqEK7c4aw — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 7, 2018

However, ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani also noted that the UFC may not blatantly cut every Flyweight fighter as there is no legal precedent for the UFC to get rid of fighters who are coming off victories in their last fight – meaning that they could well be moving up to Bantamweight (135 pounds) to compete in the interim.

The outlook for fighters coming off a loss, however, doesn’t appear to be quite as promising.

If you’re coming off a loss at 125, it doesn’t look great. However, legally, if you’re coming off a win and have fights left on your contract UFC can’t release you. That’s why you’ll see some go up to 135 rather than leave (unless they really want to, I suppose). — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 7, 2018

