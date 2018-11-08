McGregor sold himself to suckers, says Malignaggi

There is no love lost between Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi, who claims “suckers” and “stupid” people have fallen for the Irishman.

“Stupid” people have fallen for “irrelevant bum” Conor McGregor, according to his former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi.

UFC star McGregor and former boxer Malignaggi worked together last year ahead of the Irishman’s clash with Floyd Mayweather Jr, but split after footage emerged of the American being knocked down in a training session.

Malignaggi has repeatedly disputed that the session played out as the images suggested and instead claims footage of the fight would see McGregor come out worse.

The former super lightweight and welterweight world champion also believes McGregor has no interest in settling their feud in the ring.

“Conor doesn’t want to fight me,” Malignaggi told The Sun. “If he wanted to do anything, first and foremost he would have shown the right footage.

“Why do you have to change the angle of the footage at the last minute? By doing that, you eliminate the fact it’s a slip, fall or anything else.

“He still goes on about it now, but the fact is him and his team have nothing – they have to keep selling this story because they have nothing in reality. He’s an irrelevant bum who sold himself to suckers. He markets himself really well and people have been stupid and fallen for it.

“You have a guy [Malignaggi himself] who is out of shape and, at 24 hours’ notice, still gets in the ring and goes 12 rounds with you. I’d say it was a good sparring session, not a bad workout.

“How do you let a guy come off the couch who is out of shape and not done a thing in months and do 12 rounds with you three months before fighting Floyd Mayweather?

“Do you think he doesn’t know what would happen if he actually fought him? Come on, this is all talk. It’s the only positive thing he has from the last two or three years of his career – he’s combat sports’ biggest bum.”