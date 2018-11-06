UFC: Ben Askren may be fighting former champion in debut

It appears Ben Askren’s first opponent has been chosen, and it’s former champion Robbie Lawler.

Askren recently arrived in the UFC following a high-profile trade between the company and ONE Championship which saw long-time Flyweight Champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson move to the Asian promotion, while the Olympic wrestler has finally arrived to the UFC.

There have been many speculations on who Askren could fight first, but according to social media, “Ruthless” Lawler might be his welcoming match and the target is late January in UFC 233.

Breaking: Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler targeted for UFC 233 on Jan. 26 in Anaheim, per Dana White. Contracts are not signed yet from what I’m told, but UFC is working on getting it finalized. Story up soon on @ESPN. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 6, 2018

Lawler is a former welterweight champion after beating Johny Hendricks in UFC 181. He successfully defended the title twice, against Rory MacDonald and Carlos Condit before losing to current champion Tyron Woodley.

Since then, he’s beaten Donald Cerrone but lost again in his last UFC appearance against Rafael dos Anjos in December 2017.