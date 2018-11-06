UFC rumours: Anthony “Rumble” Johnson may be making his return to the Octagon

If talks circulating are true, then fans of mixed martial arts may not have seen the last of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.

The ever-popular UFC light heavyweight contender has been out of action since his April 2017 appearance for UFC 210 where he faced Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title.

He lost due to a rear-naked choke and has since announced his retirement from the sport.

However, MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz recently spoke about “Rumble” and revealed that he will be fighting again for sure.

Ali Abdelaziz says Rumble is 285. Says he will fight again for sure. #HelwaniShow — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) November 5, 2018

As stated, Johnson is at 285 lbs which is 20 pounds over the heavyweight limit of 265 lbs. This has sparked talks that, if he is to return to the Octagon, he would be fighting in the heavyweight division.

With a 22-6 record, “Rumble” is lauded for his explosive striking and blinding speed. Before his loss to Cormier, he won his last three fights and has only lost two of his last 14 matches – both to Cormier.