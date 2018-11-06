Five possible next steps for rising star Israel Adesanya

The nature of mixed martial arts allows for stars to rise up in a variety of different ways, whether that be courtesy of an extended winning streak or just because of a late notice fight. Whatever the case may be it’s always exciting to see what could be waiting around the next corner, and today, it’s The Last Stylebender.

Israel Adesanya dispatched of Derek Brunson with relative ease on Saturday night at UFC 230, to the point where some fans were already dubbing him ‘the next Anderson Silva’. Now while that may initially seem ridiculous it’s entirely possible, although with that being said, several hundred million things are possible in this crazy, crazy sport.

So, with that in mind, we decided to take a step back and consider what could be next for the man who could very well be the next Middleweight Champion (hint, hint).

Time Off

This is a boring entry and we can completely understand that, but it may be something that needs to happen in order to preserve this potential superstar. As Dana Whites said he wants to take his time with Israel, and given that he’s already gone 4-0 this year, six months off or so doesn’t sound like the worst idea in the world.

Anderson Silva

We noted the comparisons in the introduction, and you just know that people are going to be talking about it. Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva is potentially the greatest to ever do it and he mirrors Israel Adesanya in so many ways, which is why we think this could be a great main event bout for him – potentially over in Anderson’s home country of Brazil.

Middleweight Title Back-Up

It’s no secret that Robert Whittaker is gearing up to defend his Middleweight Championship against Kelvin Gastelum, most likely in February as the main event of the rumoured pay per view in Australia. Before MSG it seemed like Chris Weidman could fill the role of the potential backup, but now, the door is wide open for Adesanya to step in.

Paulo Costa

We aren’t huge fans of pitting prospects against one another like this, but it could be warranted for the sake of entertainment in this instance. Paulo Costa is an absolute monster and Israel Adesanya is a technical wizard, which should tell you all that you need to know about why we want to see this go down.

Jacare Souza

Jacare Souza seemed like he could be fading into irrelevancy in the wake of his split decision loss to Kelvin Gastelum, but after a short notice finish over Chris Weidman at the weekend, the writing could be on the wall for Jacare and Adesanya to lock horns with the winner getting the next shot at the strap.