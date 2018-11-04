After UFC 230 win, is Daniel Cormier the best of all time?

Heading into UFC 230, many expected Daniel Cormier to have the significant advantage facing Derrick Lewis at Madison Square Garden. A few seconds after the bell sounded to begin the fight, DC confirmed our beliefs and now his status in the mixed martial arts world should not be denied.

At 39 years old, the American Kickboxing Academy standout showed no signs of slowing down as he dominated the younger, bigger and scarier opponent in the “Black Beast.”

Cormier stuck to his guns and grappled Lewis to bring him to the ground less than a minute into the contest. From that first takedown, it was apparent to everyone that Lewis had little to no chance to win the heavyweight championship.

And in impressive fashion, Cormier only needed a few minutes from the second round to bring the fight back to the ground and eventually submitted Lewis with a rear-naked choke.

The win was simply an exclamation point to a nearly flawless career for the Olympic wrestler and it should easily include him to the topic as on of the, if not the, greatest to ever step in the Octagon.

It doesn’t matter that he’s undersized for a heavyweight. In his UFC career, as a heavyweight, DC was often the smaller fighter as he took on names like Frank Mir, Stipe Miocic and the aforementioned Lewis.

Daniel Cormier defended his Light Heavyweight title in January. He then knocked out Stipe Miocic to become the Heavyweight Champion in July. He ends the year by defending the Heavyweight title. DC is the 2018 fighter of the year. — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) November 4, 2018

His excellent wrestling base and ever-improving striking have helped him gain the advantage in a division where brute force can bring one fighter so far.

Even as a light heavyweight, it could be argued that Cormier still has a great disadvantage because of his size, but just like in the heavyweight division, Cormier makes up for his lack of athleticism with incredible work ethic, amazing technique and unrivaled cardio.

Currently at 22-1, DC’s only loss in his career was against his long-time nemesis, Jon “Bones” Jones. He faced Jones twice, lost a decision in the first match and lost again two years later but it was later overturned due to Jones’ tested positive for turinabol.

And while losing to Jones diminishes the light that shines on Cormier, the scandal surrounding DC’s rival gives their storyline so much avenues to where DC might come out ahead – and deservedly so.

Cormier not closing the door on returning to light heavyweight: “It will only happen if Lesnar isn’t available and I can drop down and fight Jon Jones.” #UFC230 — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) November 4, 2018

The ever-popular professional, Cormier has never been involved in anything that connects him and performance-enhancing drugs. He has almost always carried himself in a great manner and has made himself so useful around the MMA world even he doesn’t fight.

Cormier has done in-ring interviews, been a commentator and has always garnered praises for what he’s done for the community which should just add to his legend in the MMA industry.

We haven’t even touched on the fact that Cormier is the first fighter to ever win and defend titles on two different weight classes. He currently holds the heavyweight championship and never lost in his most recent reign at the light heavyweight division.

Furthermore, at one point of his career, Cormier dabbled in the heavyweight division because his training partner and teammate Cain Velasquez was out injured. Conceding that Velasquez is still the greatest heavyweight of all time, Cormier has seemingly blazed a trail in the division that would concede him as the baddest man on the planet.

In a sport where the “Greatest of All Time” tag has been thrown around, this recent win should easily cement Cormier’s status not only in the UFC but in MMA as a whole.