UFC 230 Results: Cormier dominates Lewis, Weidman falls to Jacare

UFC 230 wrapped up and the heavyweight championship remained with Daniel Cormier as he dominated Derrick Lewis en route to a rear-naked choke in the second round.

The American Kickboxing Academy standout had little trouble with Lewis as the latter was unable to mount any offence in his crack at the championship.

To open the main card, Derek Brunson took on Israel Adesanya and the latter took advantage of his chance as the “Last Stylebender” took out the veteran Brunson with knees and punches at the 4:51 mark of the first round to improve to and unbeaten 15-0. The loss means Brunson has dropped his last two UFC matches and is now at 18-7.

Next up was another middleweight match between young prospect Karl Robinson and Jack Marshman. Robinson controlled most of the fight, with many considering him winning all three rounds. He would eventually get the unanimous decision and improve to 7-1 while Marshman drops to 22-8.

In the third to the last fight, it was a marquee match-up between David Branch going up against underdog Jared Cannonier. Branch controlled the first round and the New York native had a few takedowns to give him the advantage at this point. However, in the second round Cannonier became more aggressive and it pays off as he threw a right hand that drops Branch. That results in Cannonier pouring on the pressure before the referee saved Branch at the 0:29 mark of the second round. Cannonier improves to 11-4 while Branch is now at 22-5.

The co-main event featured two grappling stars as New York native Chris Weidman took on Brazilian Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. Many expected these two to battle on the mat but surprisingly, they decided to take the fight toe-to-toe. It was a close contest with both fighters landing good shots against the other, with “Jacare” landing a few beautiful body shots at Weidman.

On the other hand, Weidman was able to weather a few strikes and give some of his own to wobble the Brazilian and the back-and-forth battle continued through three rounds until Souza finally clipped Weidman with a right hand to the temple which immediately drops the American.

Dazed, Weidman tried to take Souza’s ankle and the latter felt no need to strike even more but the referee wouldn’t stop it. A few more shots to the head signaled the end of the match with Souza getting one of the biggest wins of his career and improves to 26-6, while Weidman goes to 14-4 and has now dropped four of his last five fights.

And in the main event, Cormier dominated the first round with a few takedowns that troubled Lewis as the Houston native didn’t seem to have enough to stop Cormier from using his superior wrestling. Within one minute of the match, Lewis was on his back and Cormier was dominating with ground-and-pound.

Double Champ @dc_mma makes history again! #ANDSTILL Daniel Cormier becomes the first double division champion to defend both belts! pic.twitter.com/tSaucbFDc4 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 4, 2018

In the second, it was much of the same and using his excellent ring intelligence as Cormier was dodging Lewis’ brutal striking. It would eventually lead to an opening where Cormier takes advantage and brings the fight to the ground. As Lewis gave up his back, Cormier wrapped his arms around the challenger’s throat and the choke immediately sent the “Black Beast” tapping at 2:14 of the second round. Cormier is now at 22-1 and Lewis falls to 21-6.

Here are the complete fight card results: