UFC 230: Why UFC needs to make MSG their ‘WrestleMania’ tradition

This weekend the Ultimate Fighting Championship will return to Madison Square Garden, also known by the masses as the most famous arena in the world. There are very few folks out there who would dispute that claim, because let’s face it, the big names in combat sports have all graced New York City with their presence at one point or another.

Saturday’s event will be headlined by another heavyweight battle for the ages as Daniel Cormier defends his championship against Derrick Lewis, but beyond the fight itself as well as the parade of middleweight encounters that we’re excited to see, we want to take a moment to think about what this all means for the UFC.

It’s not exactly a secret that this card isn’t quite on the same level as UFC 205 or UFC 217, and to be perfectly honest, it doesn’t need to be. Yes, MSG is expensive to run a show at and yes, it would’ve been ideal if they could’ve put together the kind of card worthy of that, but you can’t always get perfection – which is something that another organisation knows quite a bit about.

Every single year for the past three decades we’ve witnessed the showcase of the immortals, aka WrestleMania, take place at a variety of different venues around North America. It’s the show of all shows in professional wrestling, and it’s not exactly groundbreaking to suggest that not every single edition of the show has been an overwhelming success. Sometimes you get underwhelming cards and sometimes the end product leaves you with a sour taste in your mouth, but it’s what the event itself represents more so than anything else.

The UFC fought tooth and nail to get back into New York City, and their annual MSG card is a celebration of that fact. Thousands upon thousands of fans have poured into the arena over the course of the last two years, validating just how far mixed martial arts has come in the process. Alas, even with all of that, people still don’t seem to realise or appreciate the ‘bigger picture’ of an annual show there.

The current landscape of MMA, and the Ultimate Fighting Championship as a whole, allows for a number of new markets to be introduced into the schedule every single year. That’s not exactly a bad thing but it doesn’t really allow for much consistency – apart from where MSG is concerned.

Every single November we, as fans, are going to anticipate an event at Madison Square Garden, which will allow the UFC to showcase some of the biggest and best stars the sport has to offer. From McGregor becoming the double champ to Thug Rose, TJ & St-Pierre shocking the world in the span of just a few hours, there’s a whole new trademark just waiting to be created: ‘MSG moments’.

We hear about WrestleMania moments year in and year out, and now, it’s time for Dana White to capitalise on that kind of marketing tool. Magical things happen there and while that may seem a bit too ‘out there’ of a concept for hardcore MMA fans to accept, it’s the kind of story that you can tell which will draw in even more spectators.

So while other venues may come and go, there needs to be some kind of assurance that this is going to be a long term deal. It doesn’t matter whether that’s verbally or in the form of a ten-year announcement, because either way, it’d be a great step forward.