UFC 230: What makes Daniel Cormier so special?

In mixed martial arts, there are often figures, and fighters in particular, that defy all forms of logic. They overcome obstacles that others would consider to be too much to handle, and most of the time, they do so with poise and grace. Daniel Cormier is a man who fits that description and you won’t find too many people who will argue that point.

Some would suggest that the reason for his inclusion is purely down to his underrated power, wrestling ability and general skills inside the Octagon, but there’s more to it than that.

If you were walking down the street and you bumped into Daniel Cormier, there’s a good chance that you wouldn’t think he’s the ‘baddest’ man on the planet – unless you were already aware of his body of work. Instead, you’d probably just think he’s an average Joe who is getting on with his day to day life. Of course, in reality, we all know that he stands for so much more than that.

We’re talking about a guy who, a decade ago, hadn’t even had his first professional MMA fight yet, which is staggering when you consider that he’s on the doorstep of being 40 years old. He was a relative unknown who just happened to train with some of the best fighters in the world, until one day, he got the call to step in and compete in the Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix where he established himself as one of the more underrated mixed martial artists outside of the UFC.

But we aren’t here to run down what he did prior to or even during his run as a fighter inside the cage, because the legacy of this man stretches far beyond that. We’re talking about someone who was mislabeled for years as being the storybook villain, when in reality, he was the hero all along.

He spoke eloquently, he fought masterfully, and he was able to do so at two different weight classes whilst also maintaining a position as one of the best pundits in the game. He has a mind for this sport that few can truly rival and there’s a lot of pride he can take in that, but it’s the way in which his teammates and colleagues speak of him that truly defines what DC means to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Less than 10 years ago, @dc_mma had no money, was sleeping on his coach’s floor and eating Carl’s Jr. all day. And he was content. Saturday, he headlines MSG as the double champ. Full: https://t.co/aFIuCFZ6MP pic.twitter.com/TcL3XiLTfT — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 30, 2018

Cormier is a family man at heart and one of his main focal points in life, let alone his career, is to make the world a better place for his wife and children. We’re finally starting to see some appreciation for that from the general MMA sphere, and while he probably doesn’t care all too much about what people think of him at that point, it’s got to feel good on some level.

There’s a perception that in order to be a global superstar you need to possess this cocky, larger than life aura that we’ve seen from the likes of Muhammad Ali and Conor McGregor, but that just isn’t the case. Daniel Cormier is a man who has a great wrestling background, has worked hard to improve on the other elements of his game, and just loves what he loves. Hell, he could even be moving into a role with the WWE soon, mainly because he has such a great passion for that too.

So whether he wins or loses against Derrick Lewis this weekend at UFC 230, that really isn’t the story here. The story is that we only have a few months left to enjoy seeing this man compete, and we should soak it up before we get to enjoy the next phase of his career even more.