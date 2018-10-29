The rise of Lionheart

Pretenders and contenders. The line between those two definitions is as thin as it ever has been in mixed martial arts, and that’s saying something when you consider just how predictable this game is – and always has been. You could be at the top of the mountain in January and straight back at the bottom by February, and the same kind of logic applies in the reverse.

One man who has been able to enjoy the benefits of a rise up through the ranks in recent months in Anthony Smith, which is a name that many casual fans wouldn’t have heard of a mere 12 months ago.

That isn’t a knock on him personally by any means, but when you consider that he currently possesses a 31-13 record with 14 victories in his last 16 fights, you’d think that he would’ve made some noise prior to this. In reality, though, the numbers shouldn’t fool you, because this is a man who personifies what it means to learn from your mistakes and grow – not only as a fighter, but as a human being.

Anthony kicked off his professional career back in 2008 where he fought in the states that some non-Americans may not even recognise: such as Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. His unusually busy schedule was matched only by his determination to succeed in the face of adversity, which was never more evident than when he found himself with a record of 5-6 just two years into his tenure.

Even three years later, when he finally got the call to the big time with the UFC, he was cut after just one fight when he suffered a devastating submission loss against Antônio Braga Neto. Alas, it didn’t throw him off the scent, and all you need to do is look at his resumé as proof of the values he represents.

We had the chance to interview Lionheart back at UFC Hamburg, and his demeanour was absolutely fascinating. He was heading into a short notice bout against one of the greatest light heavyweights of all time in Shogun Rua, and you’d have thought that he’d forgotten about it. He was calm, collected and extremely well spoken, giving off the impression of one of those old school horror film villains. That isn’t intended as an insult, either, it’s just that you never know what he’s going to do next and that ‘keep you on your toes’ kind of mentality makes for great viewing.

In terms of the bigger picture, however, Anthony’s rise is so important for fans who are just now starting their voyage into MMA as a ‘hardcore’ supporter of the sport. For years now we’ve heard that we’re slowly moving into an era where mixed martial arts becomes twinned together with boxing, in the sense that both sports mirror one another in more ways than ever before. While we understand that logic to an extent, Lionheart would laugh in the face of that assumption and rightly so.

In boxing if you’re dealt a blow in the form of a loss, it can often take you years to climb back to the top of your division courtesy of the many rules and regulations associated with different organisations. Even then you aren’t viewed in the same light, because boxing is so technical that any defeat could seriously hamper the public perception of your career.

With MMA, we don’t have those problems. This is a sport full of warriors and on any given night you can experience a fall from grace, but such is the nature of short notice fights as well as the unpredictability of the match-ups, you could find yourself being on the verge of a title shot even after just a handful of consecutive wins.

Perhaps the matchmaking has something to do with that, especially in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, but there’s a bigger message to send out to the masses: and that’s to never give up. As cliché as it sounds, it couldn’t be a more accurate statement to make in the current climate, with Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith being a shining example of that. You don’t have to be a larger than life character to create some momentum for yourself and you don’t even have to be a spring chicken, because the flexibility of mixed martial arts is unlike any other combat sport on the face of the planet.

Some may say that makes it a little bit more ‘wild’ but what’s wrong with that? Very few could’ve predicted that Smith would put Volkan Oezdemir to sleep in Moncton on Saturday night, and even fewer would say it’d happen in the third round, but it did.

As we look ahead to the future we’d love nothing more than to see Anthony fight Jan Blachowicz for the right to challenge for the Light Heavyweight Championship, but whatever the case may be, let’s just sit back and try to enjoy the ride.