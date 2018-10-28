Five possible first fights for Ben Askren in the UFC

After a few days of teasing, it’s finally official – Ben Askren is bringing “Funky Town” to the UFC.

It’s been a long-time coming as many mixed martial arts purists have believed that Asrken should have always been part of the UFC roster.

Now that’s a reality and a new chapter comes, with many pinpointing who “Funky” should face first.

It’s a long and drawn-out process, but one where fans should be entertained as they go on a ride.

With that said, we take a look at the possible opponents that Askren can face-off against in his Octagon debut, and how likely it’ll happen.

GEORGES ST. PIERRE – Highly Unlikely

On paper, this should be a very interesting fight as the two have been at the pinnacle of the fight game and since they’re hovering around the same weight class, it should happen at one point or another.

The thing about fighting GSP, though, is if the timing is right.

And for it to be Askren’s first fight might not be the best for Askren, GSP and the business as a whole.

First for Askren, he is undoubtedly talented and with an unbeaten 18-0-1 record, there is no question that he belongs among the elite.

The biggest hurdle for this is the build-up of his arrival with the company. The UFC and Askren have a long and storied history.

Askren has always wanted to move to the UFC since his Bellator contract expired. Unfortunately, UFC President Dana White thought that Askren was not and elite competitor enough to hang with his UFC contemporaries.

ONE Championship were more than happy to swoop in and now Askren has dominated there as well and that finally changed Dana’s mind on Askren.

Using that, it would be smart and very likely that Askren should be put up against a fighter that would be very intriguing, but would not immediately put him over.

If he fights GSP, it doesn’t only set this up as one of the biggest fights in the organisation, it basically turns Askren into a “made or bust” fighter based only on one Octagon appearance alone.

Say he loses, the build-up and hype surrounding the trade would’ve been thrown out the window and there will be a lack of interest surrounding him moving forward.

If he wins, then White basically threw GSP, one of the most popular and legendary names in the sport, under the bus that easily and it diminishes the beauty of last performance in the Octagon.

So this can happen and should happen if Askren continues to go unbeaten and GSP decides to return and doesn’t show immediate signs of slowing down. However, as Askren’s first match, it should not be the case.

KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV – Highly Unlikely

Another big name that has been thrown around in the same sentence as Askren is current UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Two elite and unbeaten grapplers battling against each other should make up for an interesting fight, especially when they’re two big names like Askren and Khabib.

Unfortunately, just like GSP, the timing might not be right especially with the options that Khabib currently has on the table.

Following his marquee match-up against Conor McGregor, Khabib has shot into a new stratosphere of stardom, and the money available for him to take in fights against Tony Ferguson and a rematch with McGregor cannot be denied.

Furthermore, if Khabib and Askren decide to fight, it is unlikely that Askren goes down weight, so it’ll have to be the Russian moving up which puts him in danger against a naturally bigger athlete.

And @TeamKhabib I’ll meet you at 165 to determine the best MMA grappler on planet earth! You just name the time and send location. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 26, 2018

Just like GSP, this is a good match-up and one that fans are undoubtedly going to want to see.

However, Askren should build up his resume by knocking down a few fighters in the competition to completely help his stocks rise especially to the casual MMA fan who consumes only the UFC.

DARREN TILL – Likely

Askren has been known to ooze with charisma and confidence and the same can be said about Englishman Darren Till.

The native of Liverpool has amassed and impressive 17-1 professional record and has won five of his seven bouts in the UFC.

His most recent outing was in UFC 228 where he appeared in the main event against welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The match didn’t go Till’s way as he lost to Woodley in the second round via Brabo choke.

Nicknamed “Gorilla,” Till is known for his excellent striking and his exciting demeanour has made him a fan favourite for UFC fans.

This makes for an interesting fight against Askren as the classic wrestler versus striker storyline basically presents itself here.

Add the fact that there have been hostilities between the two over Twitter since Askren’s rumoured move to the UFC, then fans can easily get on board with this potential fight.

Who the fuck are you ? I’ve had one loss don’t be thinking your gonna come over here and ruin everyone, trust me I would knock the curly hair out your head you hillbilly. https://t.co/ba9IvXu92t — Darren Till (@darrentill2) October 25, 2018

COLBY COVINGTON – Very Likely

If Till doesn’t work out, then another fighter that appears to be very eager to welcome Askren to the Octagon is American Colby Covington.

With a 14-1 record, Covington has the momentum that makes people very interested in seeing him fight Askren.

A member of American Top Team, Covington is a UFC veteran with 10 fights with the organisation – amassing an impressive 9-1 record along the way. His only loss was back in 2015 against Warlley Alves.

He’s beaten fighters like Mike Pyle, Dong Hyun Kim, Damian Maia and former champion Rafael dos Anjos. A six-fight win streak is also on the line which makes an Askren versus Covington scrap very interesting.

With the winner possibly jumping up towards at title fight against Woodley, many should pay attention on this fight possibly happening.

We haven’t even mentioned that Covington was the former Interim Welterweight Champion. He was supposed to fight Woodley for the unification match but had to pull out due to surgery.

He has been vocal of his disdain on Askren, going through various interviews and spewing explicit comments on the incoming fighter.

If White can make this fight happen, many fans would happily tune in to this event.

NICK DIAZ – Unlikely but Hopefully



Last but certainly not the least in the list for Ben Askren is Nick Diaz.

Yes, Diaz has been out of action for over three years but he remains one of the most popular names in the MMA world.

However, Askren has been calling him and his brother Nate Diaz out, which could result in him taking a challenge.

Ok to make it fair I’ll fight both @NateDiaz209 and @nickdiaz209 in a handicap 5 round bout. Nate takes odd rounds and Nick evens. I still don’t lose a round — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 26, 2018

With a 26-9 record, is a world champion, winning the WEC Welterweight and Strikeforce Welterweight Championships.

He has fought some of the best in the world which include B.J. Penn, Carlos Condit, GSP and Anderson Silva.

A black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Diaz certainly knows his way in the ground game and this should make for a very interesting match for Askren. The two are roughly the same age and both are well-known commodities.

If Diaz fights, he will surely pull in a large following and a good pay day as well. Regardless if he wins or losses, his legacy has already been cemented as one of the most popular figures in MMA.

As for Askren, beating Diaz will add a marquee name to his list of victims and will easily open up new doors for in terms of commanding a bigger pay day and much bigger match-up.