In what was a historic moment for mixed martial arts, the UFC and ONE Championship completed a trade for Demetrious Johnson and Ben Askren on Saturday. And ‘Funky’ Askren who will now fight with the biggies of the UFC did not waste any time to make fun of his new boss Dana White and their strained relationship from the past.

Askren, who is one part of the landmark first-ever trade between two major MMA franchises, took to Twitter on Sunday to let the world know that he was blocked by the UFC president White on the social media platform. The former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion posted a screenshot noting: “Hey BOSS, time to unblock me ;).”

Hey BOSS, time to unblock me 😉 pic.twitter.com/563Pr51MbC — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 27, 2018

There’s some history between the UFC president White and the franchise’s new star. And White has been quite critical of Askren’s fighting style in the past. Back in 2012, White posted on Twitter saying that “When Ambien (sleeping aid) can’t sleep, it takes Ben Askren” while also calling the now 34-year-old “the most boring fighter in MMA history”.

@thefightweek @benaskren when ambien can’t sleep it takes Ben Askren. The most boring fighter in MMA history. I would rather watch flys fuck — Dana White (@danawhite) April 16, 2012

However, this is not the first time the UFC bigwig has been found out for blocking fighters. In July last year, UFC star Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino also accused White of blocking her on Instagram ahead of the UFC 213 event. Cris was looking for an update on Amanda Nunes’ withdrawal from the event when she discovered she was blocked by White. “Then I used my dog’s Instagram and went there and checked,” she had said.

Askren has been on fire in social media recently as he took shots at UFC welterweights including Jorge “Game Bred” Masvidal and Alan Jouban.