Khabib and company respond to McGregor UFC 229 breakdown

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had a clever reply after rival Conor McGregor shared his breakdown of their encounter in UFC 229.

The Irishman recently released his statement on how he saw the fight unfold, giving it a round-by-round explanation that was shared to over 29 million followers.

In the post, the former champion believed he was doing well in the fight despite the outcome, and critiqued his decisions during the match-up that led to his eventual loss.

The UFC even shared the information on their own Instagram page, as seen below.

View this post on Instagram Conor delivers his thoughts on #UFC229. A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on Oct 23, 2018 at 7:45am PDT

Upon seeing this, Nurmagomedov had a quick reply on everything McGregor said, saying:

It was an obvious jab at his rival, after various fight videos captured McGregor apparently telling Nurmagomedov that the hype and trash talking was only business.

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz, also commented on McGregor’s breakdown, doing his own detailed reaction on the fight to try and downplay McGregor’s account on how things unfolded.