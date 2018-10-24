Khabib and company respond to McGregor UFC 229 breakdown

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had a clever reply after rival Conor McGregor shared his breakdown of their encounter in UFC 229.
The Irishman recently released his statement on how he saw the fight unfold, giving it a round-by-round explanation that was shared to over 29 million followers.
In the post, the former champion believed he was doing well in the fight despite the outcome, and critiqued his decisions during the match-up that led to his eventual loss.
Thoughts on my last fight. Round 1. I believe from a sport standpoint, round 1 was his. Top position against the fence. Zero position advancement or damage inflicted. But top position. From a fight standpoint the first round is mine. Actual shots landed and a willingness to engage. Straight left early. Knee to the head on the low shot. Elbows in any and all tie up scenarios. Opponent just holding the legs against the fence for almost the entire round. Round 2 he is running away around the cage before being blessed with a right hand that changed the course of the round, and the fight. It was a nice shot. After the shot I bounced back up to engage instantly, but again he dipped under to disengage. That is the sport and it was a smart move that led to a dominant round, so no issue. Well played. If I stay switched on and give his stand up even a little more respect, that right hand never gets close and we are talking completely different now. I gave his upright fighting no respect in preparation. No specific stand up spars whatsoever. Attacking grapplers/wrestlers only. That won’t happen again. I also gave my attacking grappling no respect. To defense minded. Lessons. Listen to nobody but yourself on your skill set. You are the master of your own universe. I am the master of this. I must take my own advice. Round 3. After the worst round of my fighting career, I come back and win this round. Again walking forward, walking him down, and willing to engage. Round 4. My recovery was not where it could have been here. That is my fault. Although winning the early exchanges in 4, he dips under again and I end up in a bad position with over 3 on the clock. I work to regain position and end up upright, with my back to the fence. A stable position. Here however, I made a critical error of abandoning my over hook at this crucial time, exposing the back, and I end up beaten fair and square. What can I say? It was a great fight and it was my pleasure. I will be back with my confidence high. Fully prepared. If it is not the rematch right away, no problem. I will face the next in line. It’s all me always, anyway. See you soon my fighting fans I love you all ❤
Upon seeing this, Nurmagomedov had a quick reply on everything McGregor said, saying:
It was an obvious jab at his rival, after various fight videos captured McGregor apparently telling Nurmagomedov that the hype and trash talking was only business.
MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz, also commented on McGregor’s breakdown, doing his own detailed reaction on the fight to try and downplay McGregor’s account on how things unfolded.
First of all the champion @khabib_nurmagomedov is too busy enjoying his life and his family and does not give a shit what anyone says but this is my response to this weak soul, him and his sorry ass team already making some stupid ass excuses. 1) When a man gets held against his will and listens to you gasp for air, hopeless on your back how do you win a fight? If this was a street fight you’d be done. You got out grappled and out wrestled, looking like a little child. 2) Second round – the wrestler/grappler out struck you and hit you with a K Bomb and put you on your ass, taken down and hit with missile strikes from the guard and getting smashed in front of your whole family & crew. 3) Khabib stood the whole round with you to make a point that you’re a front runner. If you can knock someone else you give up like you did 5 times in your fighting career. THEN YOU MENTIONED THIS IS ONLY BUSINESS YOU PUT YOUR WHITE FLAG IN THE MIDDLE OF BATTLE 4th round – God put mercy in Khabibs heart and decided to show the world you’re a tap machine and put on a neck crank that wasn’t even a choke. The proper technique is 2 on 1 try to peel the arm and defend the neck crank. You put your two hands on the ground and your hand only came up when you were ready to tap. It’s embarrassing, if you would have beat Khabib. It would have been fair and square you win w no excuses. Now If you can’t make us 100m we know you can’t go fight somebody else because your ass is not getting a rematch. Go open a liquor store and focus on selling alcohol especially after all the shit you talked. Just stfu and move on. @ufc #100mill