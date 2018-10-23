Conor McGregor breaks down his UFC 229 fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor recently took to social media to give his quick recap on his high-profile match-up with Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 229.
After a much-publicised build up to their fight, the two warriors met at Las Vegas where Nurmagomedov put his lightweight title on the line against the Irishman.
The Russian would go on to successfully defend the title, with a fourth-round neck crank that made McGregor tap and momentarily give up his chase for the championship.
Given weeks to recover and recuperate, “The Notorious One” finally gives his thoughts. His Instagram post can be seen below:
Thoughts on my last fight. Round 1. I believe from a sport standpoint, round 1 was his. Top position against the fence. Zero position advancement or damage inflicted. But top position. From a fight standpoint the first round is mine. Actual shots landed and a willingness to engage. Straight left early. Knee to the head on the low shot. Elbows in any and all tie up scenarios. Opponent just holding the legs against the fence for almost the entire round. Round 2 he is running away around the cage before being blessed with a right hand that changed the course of the round, and the fight. It was a nice shot. After the shot I bounced back up to engage instantly, but again he dipped under to disengage. That is the sport and it was a smart move that led to a dominant round, so no issue. Well played. If I stay switched on and give his stand up even a little more respect, that right hand never gets close and we are talking completely different now. I gave his upright fighting no respect in preparation. No specific stand up spars whatsoever. Attacking grapplers/wrestlers only. That won’t happen again. I also gave my attacking grappling no respect. To defense minded. Lessons. Listen to nobody but yourself on your skill set. You are the master of your own universe. I am the master of this. I must take my own advice. Round 3. After the worst round of my fighting career, I come back and win this round. Again walking forward, walking him down, and willing to engage. Round 4. My recovery was not where it could have been here. That is my fault. Although winning the early exchanges in 4, he dips under again and I end up in a bad position with over 3 on the clock. I work to regain position and end up upright, with my back to the fence. A stable position. Here however, I made a critical error of abandoning my over hook at this crucial time, exposing the back, and I end up beaten fair and square. What can I say? It was a great fight and it was my pleasure. I will be back with my confidence high. Fully prepared. If it is not the rematch right away, no problem. I will face the next in line. It’s all me always, anyway. See you soon my fighting fans I love you all ❤
In essence, he believes that the first round was Khabib’s given his ring control and wrestling. In the second, he believed that he was turning the tide when a fortunate right hand changed the complexion of the contest to Khabib’s favour.
He believe he won the third round and was starting to get back on track before admitting that he was unable to fully recover in time for the fourth round.
Throughout the lengthy post, McGregor was quick to applaud Khabib’s strengths and strategies, but the Irishman also relayed what he should have done and the adjustments that he should have made to change the outcome.
Finally, he acknowledge that he lost and is willing to go back in line for another crack at the lightweight championship. He would also greet his fans and told them he would be back.