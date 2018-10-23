Conor McGregor breaks down his UFC 229 fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor recently took to social media to give his quick recap on his high-profile match-up with Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 229.

After a much-publicised build up to their fight, the two warriors met at Las Vegas where Nurmagomedov put his lightweight title on the line against the Irishman.

The Russian would go on to successfully defend the title, with a fourth-round neck crank that made McGregor tap and momentarily give up his chase for the championship.

Given weeks to recover and recuperate, “The Notorious One” finally gives his thoughts. His Instagram post can be seen below:

In essence, he believes that the first round was Khabib’s given his ring control and wrestling. In the second, he believed that he was turning the tide when a fortunate right hand changed the complexion of the contest to Khabib’s favour.

He believe he won the third round and was starting to get back on track before admitting that he was unable to fully recover in time for the fourth round.

Throughout the lengthy post, McGregor was quick to applaud Khabib’s strengths and strategies, but the Irishman also relayed what he should have done and the adjustments that he should have made to change the outcome.

Finally, he acknowledge that he lost and is willing to go back in line for another crack at the lightweight championship. He would also greet his fans and told them he would be back.