UFC: Dana White dismisses talk of a Khabib-Mayweather fight, reveals next opponent

It appears that talks on a potential boxing fight between UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and all-time boxing great Floyd Mayweather might not be on the table as UFC President Dana White dismissed the notion of another superfight.

Speaking to ESPN , White was quick to turn down the claim, saying: “Don’t pay attention to it. First of all, the Mayweather team has not approached us at all. Khabib is under contract with the UFC; we haven’t talked to anybody from the Mayweather team.”

Nurmagomedov recently defended his UFC title against Conor McGregor in UFC 229 and called out Mayweather for a boxing match.

The undefeated boxer was quick to reply, saying that his team can make it happen and they can put together a fight.

As for Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, he welcomes the idea of another MMA going up against the 50-0 boxer.

“I’m talking to everybody right now,” Abdelaziz revealed . “At the end of the day, Khabib is a UFC fighter. He has a contract with the UFC, and we respect the contract. … But we’re open, if Floyd wants to box Khabib.

“… You have a guy who is 50-0, a guy who is 27-0. Both have never tasted defeat. Khabib brings 2.5 billion Muslims around the world, some of the richest countries in the world, and they’re behind him. Floyd Mayweather is a megastar. Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather. If the two forces clash, that’s a real fight.”

Regarding Nurmagomedov’s next fight in the Octagon, the company president revealed they have not given it much thought given the lightweight champion’s temporary suspension following the brawl after their main event clash against McGregor.

The Irishman is already lobbying for a rematch, but White admits that there’s a chance it won’t be happening as there is another name that deserves to be in the conversation.

Continuing the interview, White said: “I haven’t even thought about a (McGregor) rematch. Obviously, I know Conor wants a rematch. We need to do what’s right and what’s fair. We’ll see how it plays out. We literally haven’t thought about it yet.

“… As a fight fan, you’ve got to go with Tony. Tony had the belt, tweaked his knee, got stripped, this fight happens — Tony never lost the (interim) belt in a fight. Neither did Conor, but Conor got the opportunity to actually fight (Nurmagomedov). I think Tony deserves the next shot.”