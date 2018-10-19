The final stretch: A look at the UFC’s sensational end to 2019

It’s been an interesting year for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, from titles changing hands to the return of Conor McGregor and beyond. We’ve had events that many fans and media members felt shouldn’t even exist, and we’ve also had the likes of UFC 225 & UFC 229 which restored our faith in the promotion’s ability to put on solid fight cards.

Alas, we’d hesitate to suggest that from now until the end of 2018 is the strongest stretch of fights that we’ve seen in a long time. Of course, that probably means that we’ve now jinxed the entire thing and all of the major bouts will fall through, but we’re just going to cross our fingers and hope that doesn’t happen.

Anyway, let’s take a look at the main fights on the final 10 cards of the year that are really getting us excited.

UFC Moncton – October 27th

The respective returns of Stevie Ray & Arjan Bhullar should be enough to entice any hardcore fight fan, but beyond that, the two main fights of the night should be very interesting. Volkan vs Smith is going to be an absolute slugfest, and Lobov vs Johnson is going to make some headlines one way or another.

UFC 230 – November 3rd

Where do we begin? Ah, yes – the middleweight showcase. Brunson vs Adesanya is going to be an absolute delight, Jacare vs Branch has been a long time coming, and Weidman vs Rockhold 2 will be fascinating as both men have been through a lot since their first fight. Then, of course, you’ve got the most bizarre yet wonderful title fight of the year: Cormier vs Lewis.

UFC Denver – November 10th

The UFC is seriously pulling out all of the stops for this anniversary card, especially considering it isn’t a pay per view event. Benavidez vs Borg will be an interesting clash that many fans are sleeping on, the often criticised de Randamie will return against Pennington, and then you’ve got the main and the co-main. Perry vs Cerrone and Edgar vs Korean Zombie – sign us up.

UFC Buenos Aires – November 17th

The returns of Khalil Rountree Jr. and Cynthia Calvillo, who were ironically both on the Glasgow card together too last year, should throw up some interesting storylines in the build-up. Of course, the biggest story of all will be hometown hero Santiago Ponzinibbio defending his turf against the criminally underrated Neil Magny.

UFC Beijing – November 24th

There are rumblings that Alistair Overeem will be returning to the Octagon in China which is good news for everyone, but the main event is where the big story is at with the last two men to defeat & finish the Reem, Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes, squaring off. Francis won their first showdown, but Blaydes has improved immensely since that whereas Ngannou has struggled.

UFC TUF Finale – November 30th

The phenomenal Gilbert Melendez is set to return for the first time in over a year against Arnold Allen, and in the main event, Kamaru Usman will get the chance to have his big breakout moment against Rafael dos Anjos. A win for either man could be huge for their prospects in welterweight, but it could easily wind up being a dull affair. The question is: which Usman will we get?

UFC Adelaide – December 1st

It’s the triple-header that everyone Down Under has been talking about: dos Santos vs Tuivasa, Hunt vs Willis and Pedro vs Shogun. Tai, Hunt & Tyson all train with one another and will undoubtedly put on a show for the Australian crowd as the past, present and future get the chance to make big statements.

UFC 231 – December 8th

Holloway vs Ortega, Jędrzejczyk vs Shevchenko, Manuwa vs Santos, Gadelha vs Ansaroff, Anders vs Theodorou, Aubin-Mercier vs Burns. Oof. This is an absolutely stacked card and we can only imagine the kind of atmosphere that will be generated that night in Toronto.

UFC Milwaukee – December 15th

The final Fight Night card of the FOX era will go down in Milwaukee, and what a way to sign off. Lee vs Iaquinta 2 is going to be a really fun main event, with Barboza vs Hooker serving as the ‘don’t blink’ co-main. Rob Font vs Sergio Pettis should be interesting, too, with Andrea Lee’s long-awaited return coming against Jessica Rose-Clark.

UFC 232 – December 29th

We still believe that the return of Jon Jones will forever be overshadowed given the nature of his second suspension, but there’s no denying that the rematch against Alexander Gustafsson has the potential to be something special. Cyborg vs Nunes will also be an absolutely tremendous fight between two of MMA’s finest with Latifi vs Anderson, Condit vs Chiesa, Zingano vs Anderson and Duquesnoy vs Wood all being mouth-watering clashes in their own right. Oh, and BJ Penn is back.