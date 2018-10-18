5 UFC champions in danger of losing their title

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is full of the biggest and best mixed martial artists on the face of the planet, and as such, they have some phenomenal champions reigning supreme at the top of their respective divisions. While the championship fights may not always blow the fans away, there’s a reason why they’ve got those titles wrapped around their waist.

Alas, when you’re the champion there’s always going to be a series of challengers just waiting to knock you off of your perch – but these five, in particular, seem like they’re in a more precarious position than most. There’s a good chance they’ll all retain their titles for many more years to come, of course, but you never know what the future holds.

Max Holloway

Max Holloway has been through many different challengers over the course of the last twelve months, being forced to pull out of several scheduled contests. The featherweight king now faces arguably his toughest challenge later this year when he defends his title against Brian Ortega, in a fight that many are dubbing the Fight of the Year before it’s even happened.

Daniel Cormier

From a ‘logic’ standpoint Daniel Cormier will definitely lose his Light Heavyweight Championship later this year when Jon Jones fights Alexander Gustafsson, but before that, there’s an even greater threat looming in just a few short weeks. DC will be defending the Heavyweight Championship he won back in the summer against the always dangerous Derrick Lewis at UFC 230.

Robert Whittaker

It’s no secret that Robert Whittaker has been through a lot when it comes to his many injuries, and his two fights against Yoel Romero have certainly taken it out of him. Now, however, he has to gear himself up for yet another tricky opponent, as the always powerful Kelvin Gastelum looms large in what will probably be Whittaker’s next title bout.

Rose Namajunas

It’s no secret that Rose still seems to be recovering from the effects of the bus attack at UFC 223, with her last fight coming back in April when she successfully defeated Joanna Jędrzejczyk for the second time. Now, though, it’s time for her to face the music once again as the seemingly unstoppable force of Jessica Andrade looms large in anticipation of her title shot.

Henry Cejudo

While Henry Cejudo certainly deserved his victory over Demetrious Johnson earlier this year, it was a super close fight that almost certainly warrants a rematch. Mighty Mouse has been dubbed the greatest of all time by many and there’s a reason for that, and even if DJ isn’t next up for Cejudo, there’s a chance he’ll have to defend his belt against the always dangerous TJ Dillashaw.