Dana White: Khabib is not leaving the UFC

If UFC President Dana White is to be believed, then the problem between the Ultimate Fighting Championship and Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is a thing of the past.

Roughly a week after his UFC 229 win over Conor McGregor, Nurmagomedov threatened to leave the UFC after apparently being disappointed with the company’s decision to reign down punishments on his teammates regarding the brawl after the Las Vegas event.

This resulted in many talks circulating where Nurmagomedov’s future will be if he does get a release from the UFC, but Dana White believes it’s not going to happen.

Speaking to TMZ , White refuted the claims that the lightweight champion was set to leave, sounding confident that all things have been settled.

Dana White Says Khabib Ain’t Quitting UFC, “We Worked It Out” pic.twitter.com/3hojKXA0H9 — NotoriousTV (@TvNotorious) October 16, 2018

In the interview, White said: “Well, he (Nurmagomedov) is staying in the UFC. I know what he said but that was a week ago, this will all work out.”

When asked about Zubaira Tukhogov, Nurmagomedov’s teammate who White said would be fired, the UFC President was coy, saying: “I don’t know what’s gonna happen. Let’s see how it’ll all play out. But Khabib’s happy.”