It seems that UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has no desire for a rematch with rival Conor McGregor after picking up the victory in UFC 229, according to the Russian’s uncle.

Reports showed Alex Nurmagomedov speaking in depth about his superstar nephew, from his childhood up until recent events that ushered him to stardom.

In the discussion, the elder Nurmagomedov revealed that Khabib was a normal child growing up, going through usual problems a young male would go through, and also revealing that he never expected Khabib to reach this heights despite showing promise of being an excellent fighter.

However, the interesting part of the discussion revolves around Khabib’s future fight plans, which involves a battle against lightweight contender Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson.

Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson is the next fight — MT3 (@TheFirstMT3) October 12, 2018

Ferguson fought in the same card as the younger Nurmagomedov, getting a victory over Anthony “Showtime” Pettis which resulted in many considering Ferguson as next in line to take a shot at Khabib.

However, many are lobbying for a rematch between McGregor and Khabib, but the Russian’s uncle douses water to the flame by saying the champion isn’t interested.

He went on to reveal a $15 million offer was on the table for the rematch, but Khabib was not interested. Instead, he wanted McGregor to get back in line like the rest do, while the lightweight champion gets his fight against Ferguson.

Lastly, Alex believes that after this fight with “El Cucuy” the native of Dagestan is ready to hang up his gloves and call it a career.