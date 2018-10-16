Five almost guaranteed UFC title contenders for 2019

There are a lot of things which are uncertain in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) right now, and it doesn’t feel like that’s going to change anytime soon. However, there are a handful of hypothetical scenarios that feel like they’re almost certain to transpire over the course of the next 14 months, and many of them revolve around championship gold.

Some fans would argue that the belts have been heavily devalued over the course of the last few years, and we aren’t here to argue that. Alas, that doesn’t mean that we can’t still look forward to some of the fights that’ll be contested over the straps, especially when they involve some of the biggest names in all of the mixed martial arts.

CONOR MCGREGOR

You can complain about it all you want, but that isn’t going to change the fact that Khabib vs Conor 2 is probably already being discussed by the UFC and both parties as well. McGregor is easily the biggest star in the sport and wants nothing more than a rematch, and when you consider that the first fight reportedly had more than $2 million pay per view buys, you can understand the thought process.

KELVIN GASTELUM

Kelvin Gastelum’s middleweight title shot probably would’ve come towards the back end of 2018 if it wasn’t for Robert Whittaker’s injuries, but after training opposite one another during The Ultimate Fighter, it feels like it’s only a matter of time before the bout is made official. Robert wants it, Kelvin wants it, and the hardcore fans are certainly going to pay money to see it.

TONY FERGUSON

It doesn’t matter whether Conor is up next for Khabib or not, because somehow, some way, a shot at the Lightweight Championship has to be next for Tony Ferguson. The man has been able to bounce back in the face of great adversity, and his win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 229 only served to solidify his position as the true number one contender.

STIPE MIOCIC

Stipe Miocic is considered one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time, and his loss against Daniel Cormier shouldn’t – and won’t – change that. Still, he’s been struggling to get the UFC’s attention when it comes to being given an immediate rematch, although we’re fairly confident in saying that he’ll get what is coming to him at some point in 2019.

HOLLY HOLM

Holly Holm has had a fairly inconsistent run in the UFC ever since defeating Ronda Rousey, although, after her recent win over Megan Anderson, she has certainly put herself back in the conversation for a title shot at whichever weight class she desires. We have to get through Cris Cyborg vs Amanda Nunes first, but after that, it seems like Holly is next in line.