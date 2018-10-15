UFC looking to end 2018 with a bang

The UFC is planning on ending the year with a blockbuster card which is already looking to pack quite a punch with two title fights.

If all goes according to plan, the main card will end with the mercurial Jon Jones taking on Alexander Gustafsson for the light heavyweight title. Current holder Daniel Cormier will be stripped of his belt as the fight starts, given that he has chosen to focus on defending his heavyweight title. Whether Cormier chose this path or was ‘prompted’ by UFC overlord Dana White, we may never know, but the return of his nemesis Jones undoubtedly had something to do with it.

Jones and Gustafsson last met in 2013 at UFC 165, where Jones won a thrilling fight via decision.

Also featuring as a co-main event is a fight for the UFC women’s featherweight title between defending champion Cris Cyborg and current UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. The All-Brazilian affair is a mouthwatering one for fans, as the dangerous Nunes looks to hand Cyborg her first UFC defeat.

Further down the card, Michael Chiesa makes his debut at welterweight against Carlos Condit, who will be eager to break a four fight losing streak.

While the main card is likely to be added to before the December 29 event, light heavyweights Corey Anderson and Ilir Latifi square off in the octagon as well.

Current UFC 232 card:

Jon Jones v Alexander Gustafsson for vacant LH title

Cris Cyborg (c) v Amanda Nunes

Corey Anderson v Ilir Latifi

Carlos Condit v Michael Chiesa