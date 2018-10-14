UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov calls out Floyd Mayweather

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently dispatched Conor McGregor at one of the most entertaining nights in combat history. The Russian fighter choked his Irish opponent into submission and then went on to attack his entourage. As a result, UFC decided to punish Khabib by withholding his prize money and cancelling his teammate, Zubair Tukhuugov’s fight.

Since then, Khabib has threatened to quit the organization in a rant posted on Instagram. He has also revealed offers from WWE and Bellator for his services. Now, the Russian mixed martial artist has once again made fans go berserk by calling out Floyd Mayweather.

The video was captured by the head of Mayweather Productions, Leonard Ellerbe via his phone, and shared on Instagram. In the video, Khabib can be heard saying the following:

“Let’s go, Floyd, we have to fight now,” said Nurmagomedov, in an Instagram video filmed with Leonard Ellerbe, the chief executive of Mayweather Promotions.

“50-0 v 27-0, two guys who never lose, why not? Because in the jungle there is only one king.”

When prompted by the person shooting the video, Khabib responded, “Of course I am the king because he could not drop McGregor and I dropped him easily.”

However, to go up against Floyd Mayweather, the Russian fighter will have to make him come out of retirement. Mayweather hasn’t fought since his fight against McGregor but an offer to take on Khabib might entice him to do so.