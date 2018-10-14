Ronda Rousey opens up on UFC 229 brawl

Ronda Rousey, one of the biggest fighters to ever feature in the UFC, spoke publicly about the the aftermath of UFC 229.

In the most recent pay-per-view event of the promotion, Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Conor McGregor to retain his lightweight championship, but went on to attack McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis outside the Octagon after getting the victory. It would eventually result in many getting involved in the action, with pending suspensions and fines stemming from the altercation.

The brawl sparked heated controversies from various ends of the sporting world, and now the former UFC Bantamweight Champion weighed in on what transpired in Las Vegas.

Speaking to TMZ, Rousey claimed that things went too far from the build up to the aftermath.

“I understand promoting fights and having to sell them, I really do. I get it.” she admitted.

However, she was quick to reveal that there should be limits to promoting the fight. She continued, “But I don’t think people have to get arrested in order to do that. I think I’ve been able to prove that you can make a fight exciting and make people really wanna see it without crossing any legal lines.”

She went on to praise the regulated match itself, saying: “But I’m glad it was a great match. I’m sorry it’s kind of soured by the aftermath.”

After being questioned whether the call to get Nurmagomedov suspended was the right thing to do, the 31-year-old quickly revealed that suspensions should be handed where it’s due.

With a smile, she said: “If you’re gonna draw the line there, you should have drawn it before that.”

She continued by saying: “I think that Khabib jumping out of the octagon was not as bad as throwing objects at a bus, because my friend Rose Namajunas was on that bus. My friend, Michael Chiesa, missed his fight because he got cut (injured before his fight). So I just feel like there has to be equal treatment all the way across the board. I don’t think that anyone should get special treatment because they’re a bigger draw.”

Rousey continued to draw a bigger picture, discussing that strict actions should be taken in other cases as well – not just in instances like the most recent.

“I think it’s the same when it comes to performance-enhancing drugs, felonies, hit-and-runs or anything like that. There’s too much preferential treatment given to the high-profile fighters and there needs to be equal discipline across the board.”

Finally, she was asked about McGregor and if it is possible for him to rebound after such a devastating loss. Rousey assured that “The Notorious One” will do fine.

“Conor’s got a very durable ego, so I think he’s going to be fine, regardless.”