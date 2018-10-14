Khabib reveals pre-fight seizures

Khabib Nurmagomedov has spoken out for the first time about his defeat of Conor McGregor and the mayhem that ensued after last weekend’s fight.

Britain’s MailOnline reported that the Dagestan native said he had suffered severe seizures in the build up to the contest as he drastically tried to shed weight.

“I did not know whether I would win or not but I was confident in my abilities. I did not expect such provocation from him though,” the undefeated UFC lightweight champion said on Russian TV on Saturday.

“When I won I wanted to make him understand that you cannot say things like that.

“Trash talk has changed the game – We will change it back.

“Every opponent shook my hand except him – he did not shake hands. He himself unleashed this war,” Khabib said.

He also revealed what Russian president Vladimir Putin had said to him in a telephone conversation after his victory.

“As Putin said: ‘When they attack us from the back, we beat them…’”

Asked how he slept on the eve of the fight, Khabib said: “I slept very well. Because the day before the fight I did not sleep at all. I had weight loss and I felt very bad.

“I had seizures and I felt very ill. But if I lost I would not tell you about this. Because that would have been an excuse.

“However after the weigh-in everything was good. The main thing was my psychological attitude.

“If you are not psychologically ready then your physical training will not help you in the fight.

“I worry like any other fighter – the whole world is watching us. I’m not worried that anyone can beat me, I worry only about what I can lose. I am 30 years old and the years have passed very quickly.”

Asked whether or not his father had carried through any punishment for his actions after the fight, Khabib replied: “No but there was a reprimand. I always want to make my father happy, but he did not praise me for this.

“This is a victory for my father. After the fight he said to me that I was behaving incorrectly. I agree with my father. But I would still do the same again.”