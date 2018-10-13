Khabib responds to 50 Cent’s US$2 million Bellator MMA offer

Khabib Nurmagomedov has responded to rapper 50 Cent’s offer of US$2 million to switch to Bellator MMA. The Russian mixed martial artist had threatened to leave UFC yesterday after suggestions that his teammate Zubaira Tukhugov might be fired by the organization.
50 Cent, cashing in on the feud between the lightweight champions and UFC, revealed on social media his desire to sign Khabib for his MMA company – Bellator. He went on to stress on the indifferent behaviour UFC have shown towards the Dagestan native.
“I think it’s wrong what the UFC is doing to Khabib, they didn’t do the same thing to McGregor. I’ll pay 2 million cash tonight if he will fight for me at Bellator,” the rapper posted on Twitter.
“I’ll deal with Dana and your contract later. The UFC is not the only game in town. Zubaira is welcome also.
“I know Khabib is a man of principle and the disrespect was overwhelming. McGregor is lucky he didn’t ignore him. Tapping out and keep going. Get the strap,” he added in another post on Instagram.
Khabib did not take long to reply to 50 Cent’s offer, saying, ‘Just send me location’. To the fighter’s response, 50 Cent stated that he is ‘dead serious’.
Though Khabib did not give a clear-cut statement on whether he would join Bellator or not, he commented, “If you wanna see place where real men are born, I invite you to Dagestan. And when I come to USA I will let you know. Thank you for your support, you are real man!”
Though this doesn’t reveal much about Khabib’s next move, it is certain that the fighter is not ready to give up easily.
I would like to address @ufc Why didn’t you fire anyone when their team attacked the bus and injured a couple of people? They could have killed someone there, why no one says anything about insulting my homeland, religion, nation, family? Why do you have to punish my team, when both teams fought. If you say that I started it, then I do not agree, I finished what he had started. In any case, punish me, @zubairatukhugov has nothing to do with that. If you think that I’ll keep silent then you are mistaken. You canceled Zubaira’s fight and you want to dismiss him just because he hit Conor. But don’t forget that it was Conor who had hit my another Brother FIRST, just check the video. if you decide to fire him, you should know that you’ll lose me too. We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my Brother. If you still decide to fire him, don’t forget to send me my broken contract, otherwise I’ll break it myself. And one more thing, you can keep my money that you are withholding. You are pretty busy with that, I hope it won’t get stuck in your throat. We have defended our honor and this is the most important thing. We intend to go to the end. #Brothers