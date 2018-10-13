Khabib responds to 50 Cent’s US$2 million Bellator MMA offer

Khabib Nurmagomedov has responded to rapper 50 Cent’s offer of US$2 million to switch to Bellator MMA. The Russian mixed martial artist had threatened to leave UFC yesterday after suggestions that his teammate Zubaira Tukhugov might be fired by the organization.

50 Cent, cashing in on the feud between the lightweight champions and UFC, revealed on social media his desire to sign Khabib for his MMA company – Bellator. He went on to stress on the indifferent behaviour UFC have shown towards the Dagestan native.

“I think it’s wrong what the UFC is doing to Khabib, they didn’t do the same thing to McGregor. I’ll pay 2 million cash tonight if he will fight for me at Bellator,” the rapper posted on Twitter.

“I’ll deal with Dana and your contract later. The UFC is not the only game in town. Zubaira is welcome also.

“I know Khabib is a man of principle and the disrespect was overwhelming. McGregor is lucky he didn’t ignore him. Tapping out and keep going. Get the strap,” he added in another post on Instagram.

I️ think it’s wrong what the UFC is doing to Khabib, they didn’t do the same thing to McGregor. I’ll pay 2 million cash tonight if he will fight for me at Bellator. pic.twitter.com/K7QYxR4IHI — 50cent (@50cent) October 13, 2018

Khabib did not take long to reply to 50 Cent’s offer, saying, ‘Just send me location’. To the fighter’s response, 50 Cent stated that he is ‘dead serious’.

Though Khabib did not give a clear-cut statement on whether he would join Bellator or not, he commented, “If you wanna see place where real men are born, I invite you to Dagestan. And when I come to USA I will let you know. Thank you for your support, you are real man!”

Though this doesn’t reveal much about Khabib’s next move, it is certain that the fighter is not ready to give up easily.