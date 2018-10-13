50 Cent offers Khabib US$2 million to switch to Bellator

Rapper 50 Cent has offered to pay Khabib Nurmagomedov US$2 million – the same amount as his official UFC purse (without Pay-Per-View points) to fight in Bellator.

I️ think it’s wrong what the UFC is doing to Khabib, they didn’t do the same thing to McGregor. I’ll pay 2 million cash tonight if he will fight for me at Bellator. pic.twitter.com/K7QYxR4IHI — 50cent (@50cent) October 13, 2018

The UFC has taken fights away from Nurmagomedov’s teammates in the wake of the violence that erupted following the Dagestan native’s victory over Conor McGregor and even threatened to release the fighters.

Nurmagomedov has said he would leave the organization if that happened and that he doesn’t need the US$2 million purse that’s being held by the Nevada State Athletic Commission as a result of last weekend’s shocking scenes.

“You can keep my money that you are withholding,” Nurmagomedov posted. “I hope it won’t get stuck in your throat.”

50 Cent took to social media to mock McGregor following his defeat, uploading a picture to Twitter of McGregor looking defeated and captioning the post: “This is when you regret throwing a chair in Brooklyn. LOL.”

This is when you regret throwing a chair in Brooklyn. LOL pic.twitter.com/GJFCVUyJmP — 50cent (@50cent) October 7, 2018

The rapper was referring to the incident at UFC 223 in April when McGregor attacked Khabib’s bus following and altercation between the unbeaten star and the Irishman’s teammate and friend Artem Lobov.

The Grammy-award winner later tweeted another image of McGregor being choked out, where he said: “Tap, Tap, Tap. Get the strap.”