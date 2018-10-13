Nate Diaz’s hilarious response to Khabib’s quit threat

There have been many responses to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s threat to quit the UFC, but we think Nate Diaz’s takes the cake.

Khabib took to social media on Thursday to post a lengthy message to the UFC, saying he would quit if they dropped one of his friends involved in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl.

But Diaz, who has had his own issues with how the UFC has treated him, only had this to say in response:

@danawhite please let kabobs dumbass friend stay in @ufc

Fire me it will be bettter this way.

I think it’s more fair that way … — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) 11 October 2018

Diaz has his own reasons to be unhappy with the UFC as he has long felt like they have not properly promoted him, particularly during his two fights with Conor McGregor.

It’s clear both Diaz and Nurmagomedov feel hard done in comparison to McGregor, who seems to be Dana White and the UFC’s golden boy.

One of the Twitter users responding to Diaz’s tweet summed it up in a very funny way:

Diaz was due to return to the octagon at UFC 230 in November, but his fight with Dustin Poirier was called off this week due to an injury suffered by Poirier.

Diaz is no longer on that card, and he doesn’t seem to be very happy about the fact that the UFC hasn’t rushed to find a replacement.